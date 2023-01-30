Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side
LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
laconiadailysun.com
Heidi L. Edgar
MEREDITH — Heidi Louise Edgar (Swartzwelder) passed away Jan. 26, following a brief illness. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to parents Priscilla (Elder) and William "Bill" Swartzwelder, Heidi was a member of the Laconia High School class of 1966. She spent her youth skiing both the slopes at Gunstock and the waves of Winnipesaukee. With artistic talents that blossomed at an early age, Heidi went on to study at both the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Boston. Despite her mother telling her she should go to secretarial school, Heidi pursued her passion for art while waiting tables at Hart's Turkey Farm to earn money for school.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: A taste of Italy at Osteria Poggio
February 10th, 2023 — Tonight, a restaurant in Center Harbor is combining Italian cooking with local flavors that bring back memories. Plus, we meet a teenager who loves spending time in NH's great outdoors and turns all the adventures with her family into eye-catching art that you can really cuddle up with.
laconiadailysun.com
Nancy Hannagan, 87
Nancy Hannagan, 87, passed away quietly at her home with family by her side on Jan. 31. The Lord is her Shepard, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Nancy was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Franklin, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Zacharia and Iola (Snow) Brock. Nancy grew up in Bridgewater and attended schools in Bristol.
laconiadailysun.com
Beverly A. Briand, 88
BOW — Beverly A. Briand, 88, of Bow, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 9. She was born on April 29, 1934, to the late Victor Randolph Randlett and Phyllis (Titus) of Concord. Beverly grew up in Concord and was educated in the Concord public school system. During the early years of her career, she was known as “The Lunch Lady” at Merrimack Valley High School before working at Beede Electric. Later she went to work for Jay Cate as an administrative assistant for the director of nursing at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
manchesterinklink.com
City’s Beech Street shelter – and new shelter manager – ready just in time for deep freeze
MANCHESTER, NH — As the city was evacuating the downtown homeless encampment on Jan. 18, Jake King was taking it all in from the sidewalk across the street. He had just returned to Central Station after going on a tour of the vacant factory on Beech Street that the city was standing up as an emergency shelter.
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas G. Underwood Jr., 72
PLYMOUTH — Thomas George Underwood, Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 25, from cardiac arrest. Tom was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1950, the son of the late Thomas G. Underwood Sr. and Josephine (McIntire) Underwood. He attended school in Bath, Maine, graduating from Morse High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics education from Gorham State College in 1972 and a Master's of Education Degree in administration and supervision from Plymouth State College in 1980. While pursuing his undergraduate degree he was a pitcher for the Gorham Husky baseball team and a member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.
laconiadailysun.com
St. Vincent de Paul is seeking volunteers
LACONIA — St. Vincent de Paul serves the needs of the people in the area. Volunteers are needed in the store and in the food pantry. Help is needed in the morning or the afternoon, or both. The usual volunteer shift is about three hours, but any one may work as many hours as available and may work any day Tuesday through Saturday.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert T. Tanner, 81
MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert “Bob” Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Moultonborough. Robert was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Ralph E. Tanner and Virginia (Cammon) Tanner of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, of 55 years; his stepbrother, Roger Tanner of New Mexico; and Rosie, his sweet golden retriever who was always by his side.
manchesterinklink.com
Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
laconiadailysun.com
Golden View Assisted Living resident celebrates 100th birthday
MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center resident Elinor Rowe recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Golden View surrounded by family. Elinor, who is an assisted living resident, enjoys keeping active by spending time with her family and attending activities with her friends and neighbors at Golden View. “It...
laconiadailysun.com
Dennis M. Giguere
ALEXANDRIA — Dennis M. Giguere of Alexandria, died quietly at home from a long illness on Jan. 20. He is survived by his loving wife, Onami F. Takagi; his loving daughters, Corrine Bindas and Allison; his brother, Peter Giguere; and sister, Marilyn Dunten.
WMUR.com
No serious damage after fire at Lakeway Elementary School in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. — School is expected to be on as scheduled at Lakeway Elementary in Littleton on Friday after a fire Thursday night. Custodial staff members were working when they heard the alarm, smelled smoke and called 911. The fire was put out quickly with no serious damage. It's...
This Week Only: Beach Party at New Hampshire Brewery Includes Indoor Beach and Warm Heat
With the negative temperatures coming in Friday and Saturday, you may be in the need for some warmth and sand in between your toes. Nope, I'm not talking about flying to Florida to find a warm beach. You could be in your tank tops and sandals this week at Pipe Dream Brewing in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
thepulseofnh.com
Injured Snowmobiler Rescued In North Conway
A snowmobiler suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday morning in North Conway. New Hampshire Fish and Game says 37-year-old Zachery Mesa of Somers, Connecticut, failed to negotiate a downhill turn, went off the trail and hit a boulder. First responders used a rescue sled to get Mesa to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
laconiadailysun.com
Pond Hockey Classic makes cold, triumphant return
MEREDITH — After last year's cancellation due to unseasonable warmth, the New England Pond Hockey Classic is back with a frigid vengeance. As players took to the ice for the first set of games on Friday morning, temperatures sat just above zero degrees, and were smashed down even further thanks to punishing winds gusting across the ice of Lake Waukewan.
laconiadailysun.com
Not ready to learn: Student discipline breaks down in Winnisquam schools
NORTHFIELD — Southwick Elementary School has hired a behavior specialist to operate a student support center as part of its efforts to address what Superintendent Shannon Bartlett called “extreme” disciplinary problems among the district’s youngest pupils. Bartlett said the school staff has been “working really hard”...
Comments / 0