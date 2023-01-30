Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”

Breaking News From The Free Press

LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims.

Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today.

Two men have critical injuries, and eight people have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Of those in critical condition, one person was shot in the abdomen, and the other person was shot in the face, police said.

Police Chief Sam Taylor said that some victims are cooperating and others aren’t.

A dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima, slowed but didn’t stop before all four windows went down, and the shooting began from all sides, according to police.

Marijuana was found at the scene, and law enforcement believes the sale of narcotics may have played a role in the shooting.

Taylor said that police believe there isn’t a threat to the area at this time, but there will still be extra patrols in the area overnight Monday into Tuesday.

“It was an intentional act,” Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said.

At least two different caliber weapons have been identified, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

