Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30)

The following athlete will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week poll.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Boys’ Basketball

Nasir Whitlock, DeLaSalle

The senior guard committed to Lehigh scored 52 points in a 91-78 win at Hopkins on Jan. 28, put up 25 points in an 81-66 win at Richfield on Jan. 26 and scored 40 in a 72-53 win at Fridley on Jan. 24. He’s third in the state with 474 total points scored and sixth in scoring average (27.9), according to MNboysbasketballhub.

Boden Kapke, Holy Family

The senior scored 40 points and had 14 rebounds in a 100-80 loss at Park Center on Jan. 23. The next day he had another double-double, with 17 points and 17 rebounds in a 70-40 drubbing of Jordan. On Jan. 28, he scored 25 points and grabbed 13 boards in an 88-69 win over White Bear Lake. His 203 rebounds are the most in Minnesota.

Cooper Drews, Princeton

The senior guard was two assists shy of a triple-double in an 82-70 win at Hermantown on Jan. 28 with 36 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals. He had 32 points, five assists and five steals in a 77-63 win over Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 26.

On Jan. 24, he scored 256 points, had nine rebounds and seven assists in an 81-57 win at Becker. His 99 assists are sixth-most in the state.

Kaden Vig, Kittson County Central

The senior center had 33 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks in a 53-49 win at Red Lake County on Jan. 24. He scored 35 points and grabbed 17 boards in a 67-59 win at Stephen-Argyle on Jan. 28. His 168 rebounds rank sixth in Minnesota, and he’s eighth in rebounds per game (12.9).

Ben Kopetzki, Andover

The senior guard was two assists shy of a triple-double, with 18 points, 10 boards, and the eight assists in a 74-56 win at Robbinsdale Armstrong on Jan. 26. He had 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a thrilling 79-77 win at Blaine on Jan. 24. He’s eighth in the state with 416 points scored.

Girls’ Basketball

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton

The freshman was an assist and a steal shy of a quadruple-double, with 42 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and nine steals in a 104-39 drubbing of Staples-Motley on Jan. 27. She had 30 points, 14 boards, four assists and four steals in a 69-56 win over Park Rapids on Jan. 24. She leads all of Minnesota with 30.6 points per game and 237 rebounds.

Abby Inmon, Heritage Christian

The senior scored 25 points and had 16 rebounds in a 61-45 win over St. Paul Academy on Jan. 23. The next day she again scored 25 and grabbed 13 boards in a 56-18 rout at Eagle Ridge Academy. On Jan. 27, she had 17 points and 14 rebounds in a 51-40 win over Legacy Christian. She’s third in the state with 14.5 rebounds per game.

Rachel Kottke, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

The junior guard had a triple-double with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in an 80-31 win at Springfield on Jan. 26. She was an assist shy of another triple-double in an 81-64 win at Lester Prairie on Jan. 24, with 22 points and 18 rebounds. She had 21 points, six assists and five steals in a 79-40 drubbing of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Jan. 23. She’s fifth in Minnesota with 97 assists.

Jocelyn Land, Holy Family

The junior forward had 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 55-48 loss at Jordan on Jan. 24, and she had 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 61-54 loss to Minnehaha Academy on Jan. 28. She’s tenth in the state with 22.7 points per game.

Virginia Johnson, Minneapolis Southwest

The senior guard had 34 points and hit eight three-pointers in a 58-51 win at Rockford on Jan. 23. The performance lifted her into a first-place tie for three-pointers made with 65.