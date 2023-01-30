Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “My name is Mr. Cheeks, and if you adopt me, you won’t regret it!”

Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “I’m nice and comfy in these arms, but if you adopt me, I’d get even comfier!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a medium-sized female tabby/white domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Let me introduce myself: My name is Raven and I’d be a perfect family member for you!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a female black/white labrador retriever puppy. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Why don’t you just work out the adoption details while this guy holds me … then we’ll go home!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a black/white female domestic short hair kitten. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Pick me! Pick me! Adopt me and take me to my new home!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a tan/gray male yorkshire terrier. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Let’s think this through a step at a time. You need a dog. I need a home. Adopting me is win-win!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male brown/white dachshund. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New homes found for 345 dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, 345 dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Services have found new homes in just a seven-day span. “After a year of slow adoptions, packed kennels, and running out of all options, you answered our call in the 11th hour. We cannot thank you enough for saving the lives of each and every one of these dogs,” officials for the DeKalb County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.
fox5atlanta.com
Allahnia Lenoir family, friends show support at courthouse
More than two dozen friends and family members of Allahnia Lenoir, who was presumed dead after disappearing last July, turned out in a Fulton County courtroom Wednesday. The group showed support as the people arrested in connection to her presumed death faced the judge.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Clayton County employee says she was framed by boss to protect himself
Dr. Katrina Holloway, a former employee of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told FOX 5 she believes she was betrayed and framed by her boss in an effort to protect himself. This is an ongoing investigation.
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
fox5atlanta.com
Dognapper caught on camera in southwest Atlanta, owner pleads for pup’s safe return
ATLANTA - Doorbell video from neighbors showed the moment a dognapper snatched a 10-year-old rescue pit named Alan. There has been no trace of Alan in his southwest Atlanta neighborhood ever since. "I was devastated, I mean it’s like the worst-case scenario, right?" said Alan’s owner, Lindsay Trinkle "My mind...
Metro Atlanta mother of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver
The incident happened on Highway 36 in Covington, near Bethel Bara Baptist Church.
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
Did Georgia’s groundhog Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow today?
Spring is coming early. — That’s the word from Georgia’s own furry prognosticator, Gen. Beauregard Lee, as Georgia’s foremost authority on the start of spring emerged from his home at Dauset Trails Nature Preserve in Jackson, he did not see his shadow. For over two decades,...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it. Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.
spoonuniversity.com
Murphy's: An ATL Restaurant You Won't Want to Miss
I’ll put it simply—Murphy’s is my favorite restaurant. Though I have a lot of Atlanta left to eat, nothing makes me smile like the “upcoming reservation at Murphy’s” reminder that graces my phone when it’s time to leave. This is a warm neighborhood classic, and I'm so excited to share it.
36-year-old woman killed in Forsyth County house fire
Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Forsyth County Fire units were dispatched to 3910 Watson Road for a residential structure fire call after receiving a call from a passerby.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Comments / 0