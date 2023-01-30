ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Writestuff
4d ago

Trump always adored the power Putin has. He elected himself a ruler for life and doesn’t have a pesky Congress to deal.

TRUMPTYDUMPTYWILLDESTROYHIMSELF
4d ago

Never ever forget that Donnie Quackjob still has not criticized Vlad the Impaler for starting this war. But he most certainly had to praise Putin for being "a genius" and "very smart". WHY????

jeff pickner
4d ago

Trump and putin have been in bed from day 1

