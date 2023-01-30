ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness

The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place yesterday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Just before 4 pm, a juvenile female was approached by the suspect who was in a vehicle at the 1500 Block of Benning Road. The suspect told the victim to enter the vehicle, but she refused.  The victim was grabbed by the suspect after he exited the vehicle.  Luckily, the victim managed to flee, while the suspect fled the scene in a car. Police describe the suspect as “a Hispanic male, with white hair, and a mustache.  He was last The post Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man threatening to burn himself and apartment building in Northwest

WASHINGTON - A "person in crisis" has threatened to burn himself and the D.C. apartment building he's barricaded himself inside, according to Councilmember Brooke Pinto. The Ward 2 council member tweeted the news Wednesday evening after she says she spoke to D.C. police. The situation, according to Pinto, is currently unfolding at The Blake apartment building – located at 1816 5th Street in Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

When Bullets Pierce the Body and Mind: Life After Surviving a Gun Wound

While city residents adamantly argue tougher sentencing on the perpetrators of gun-involved crimes, local surviving victims once stricken with bullets bear the heaviest burden of them all: the struggle to heal their minds and spirits after suffering at the hands of gun violence. The post When Bullets Pierce the Body and Mind: Life After Surviving a Gun Wound appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Murder Defendant Unable to Appear Due to Positive COVID Test

Due to a positive Covid-19 test, a murder defendant was quarantined at the DC Jail and unable to appear in person or virtually for his status hearing in front of D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert Okun. Ranje Reynolds, 25, is charged with first-degree murder while armed in connection with the...
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 36-year-old Michael Gaddis of Northwest D.C. was shot and killed Monday afternoon. This incident happened at the 500 Block of Somerset Place in the Northwest section. Just before 3 pm, Washington, D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Gaddis was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy