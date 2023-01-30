WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place yesterday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Just before 4 pm, a juvenile female was approached by the suspect who was in a vehicle at the 1500 Block of Benning Road. The suspect told the victim to enter the vehicle, but she refused. The victim was grabbed by the suspect after he exited the vehicle. Luckily, the victim managed to flee, while the suspect fled the scene in a car. Police describe the suspect as “a Hispanic male, with white hair, and a mustache. He was last The post Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO