Champaign, IL

247Sports

COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023

Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois student section apologizes for posing as Boys and Girls Club in 'prank' on Iowa ticket office

Illinois’ student section, known as Orange Krush, has apologized for making disparaging statements towards Iowa’s athletic department and ticket office earlier this week. Earlier in the week, the Orange Krush called out Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and the Hawkeyes’ ticket office for “cowardly” canceling their 200-ticket order for this weekend’s game.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
NORMAL, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC

A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police looking for wig thief

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
DECATUR, IL

