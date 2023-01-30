Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to AmericansAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Did the Bears Finally Get it Right with the Matt Eberflus Hiring?Larry E LambertChicago, IL
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
Experts Claim the Best Illinois Cheeseburger Has an Egg On It
Where is the best cheeseburger in Illinois? That is debatable. However, there are online experts that the best you're gonna get in the Land of Lincoln has an egg on it. I'll attempt to explain why. This isn't my opinion, by the way. I'm relying on the online reviews left...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
See The Secret 108-Mile Tunnel Chicago Built to ‘Save the World’
How do you build a "secret" 108-mile tunnel that costs over $4 billion dollars? That's a great question, but it's what Chicago has done in an effort to "save the world". I saw this interesting project trending on Digg. It's a video share by B1M on YouTube with a short, but sweet description of what this project in Chicago is all about:
Items From Infamous Illinois Murder Scene Are Haunted and Bring Bad Luck?
The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929 is a dark reminder of the violence that ran rampant in Chicago during the Prohibition era. Al Capone and his gang are infamous for their actions on that day when they gunned down seven members of a rival gang in cold blood. Afterward, the building where it happened was eventually torn down but not before some bricks from its walls were taken and put on display at a local nightclub as reminders to patrons about what had transpired there years earlier.
Kelly Clarkson Handles Official Chicago Handshake Like A Champ
The word is out, Kelly Clarkson is now an official Chicago citizen after conquering the Chicago Handshake like an absolute pro. If you don't know what the official Chicago Handshake is, it's not actually a handshake. It's a drink that introduces an out-of-towner to the world of Chicago beverages. The...
Butter Isn’t a Carb, Here’s The BEST Chicken Sandwich in Illinois. OMG!
Ever look at a picture of something delicious and think, I'm dropping everything and EATING THIS?!?! I've found the BEST chicken sandwich in Illinois and OMG! MSN. Remember the "Chicken Sandwich Battle Summer?" Massive lines at Popeyes, KFC was pounding their chest about theirs, basically and spot with a chicken sandwich was saying "we are the best."
Probably Don’t Take The Kids On Vacation To These Illinois Cities
When the temperatures are subzero and the outdoor conditions are miserable, that's the perfect time to start planning a family vacation somewhere fun and warm. But if this is going to be a getaway that you're taking the kids along for, you may want to plan ahead to make sure the city you're visiting has plenty of activities and attractions that are family-friendly.
Illinois Called Out For Being Most Boring State In The Universe
Urban Dictionary is a website that has been providing a platform for people to share their own interpretations of words and phrases for over two decades now. It’s a place where creativity, humor, and slang collide to create definitions that are both hilarious and eye-opening. For those unfamiliar with...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With
Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
Frontier Airlines Just Gave Us A Great Excuse To Get Out of Illinois This Summer
Want to get out of Illinois? Frontier Airlines just announced one heck of a promotion that will let you fly out of Illinois as many times as you want this summer for one low price. Save Money On Your 2023 Summer Vacation. If you live in Illinois chances are you...
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
One Illinois City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
A spot in Illinois makes the list of Best Places to Have a Beer
Is there a BAD place to have a beer? Probably, but a list was released letting us all know the BEST places in the US to have a beer and there is a place in Illinois on the list! A list that includes Disney World, New Orleans, and a Bait Shop in Iowa...
Popular Illinois Eatery Called One Of America’s Most Romantic Restaurants
I found the most romantic restaurant in Illinois to take your special person, all you gotta do now is just make the reservation. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's approaching faster than you think. If you're scrambling to make February 14th the perfect day for your boo, cross a romantic dinner off your to-do list.
Forget Feelings, Catch (Coffee) Flights at Illinois Hot Spot This February
February may be the month for falling in love, but you can fall in coffee instead. Flights. It's a word usually associated with traveling on a airplane, but it also comes in handy when you're ordering a drink and you can't pick just one. I think wine flights were the...
How Did Groundhog Day Become Such a Big Deal in Illinois?
For well over 100 years Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, but have you ever wondered how this ridiculous tradition started?. The History of Groundhog Day. To fully understand why Groundhog Day is a thing, we need to know that it...
