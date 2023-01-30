ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville

A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council ratifies Bill Dawson as utilities director

The Ascension Parish Council ratified former council member Bill Dawson as utilities director for parish government during the Feb. 2 meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. In early April 2022, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced in a news release Dawson had been appointed interim utilities director and special...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Angelique Barker – Bayou Region Influencers 2023

• Member of Louisiana Society of CPAs – South Central Chapter. Member of the Ladies Carnival Club (Hyacinthians) Charter Member of Legatus – Ambassadors for Christ in the Marketplace. What led you to the role you currently hold on the Board?. I was nominated by the South Central...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Terrebonne Parish Council Meetings location change

Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
HOUMA, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. John/St. Theresa name Brian Schexnaydre 2023 Distinguished Graduate

Brian Schexnaydre is the St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle 2023 Distinguished Graduate. Schexnaydre is a member of the Knights of Columbus, teamed seven ACTS Retreats and has served on the Advisory Committee for the school and on the Greater Baton Rouge Independent Insurance Association. He is a valued alumni and parent in our school community. He is always willing to encourage others to grow deeper in their faith.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library to host screening, discussion of ‘A Lesson Before Dying’

The Ascension Parish Library will host a screening of the film “A Lesson Before Dying” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library branch in Galvez. “A Lesson Before Dying” is an award-winning novel by Ernest J. Gaines that depicts South Louisiana during the 1940s and tells the story of a Black man accused of robbery and the murder of a white man.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Parish receives 100% Preliminary Grade for AP Water District

Ascension Parish Government is proud to report that we have received a 100% Preliminary 2022 Grade for our Ascension Parish Water District by LDH. We owe a huge thank you to Bill Dawson who ran and oversaw this department for 2022, so much in fact that this Thursday he will be going in front of the Parish Council to be ratified as our Utilities Director.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville highlights Black History Month

During Black History Month, the River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will highlight Black history figures who have excelled as entrepreneurs, teachers, doctors, artists, athletes and politicians. The museum has a large selection of educational materials dedicated to deepening visitors' knowledge of African American culture and history. The staff...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Colonel Football signs 21 for 2023 Class

Nicholls State University head football coach Time Rebowe announced the 21-member recruiting class for 2023 on Wednesday, January 1, 2023 as part of National Signing Day at the Boucvalt Athletic Complex. Nicholls officially welcomed five signees in December and added 16 on Wednesday for its second straight class of 20...
THIBODAUX, LA

