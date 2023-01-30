Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville
A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council ratifies Bill Dawson as utilities director
The Ascension Parish Council ratified former council member Bill Dawson as utilities director for parish government during the Feb. 2 meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. In early April 2022, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced in a news release Dawson had been appointed interim utilities director and special...
houmatimes.com
Angelique Barker – Bayou Region Influencers 2023
• Member of Louisiana Society of CPAs – South Central Chapter. Member of the Ladies Carnival Club (Hyacinthians) Charter Member of Legatus – Ambassadors for Christ in the Marketplace. What led you to the role you currently hold on the Board?. I was nominated by the South Central...
houmatimes.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Terrebonne Parish Council Meetings location change
Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. John/St. Theresa name Brian Schexnaydre 2023 Distinguished Graduate
Brian Schexnaydre is the St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle 2023 Distinguished Graduate. Schexnaydre is a member of the Knights of Columbus, teamed seven ACTS Retreats and has served on the Advisory Committee for the school and on the Greater Baton Rouge Independent Insurance Association. He is a valued alumni and parent in our school community. He is always willing to encourage others to grow deeper in their faith.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library to host screening, discussion of ‘A Lesson Before Dying’
The Ascension Parish Library will host a screening of the film “A Lesson Before Dying” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library branch in Galvez. “A Lesson Before Dying” is an award-winning novel by Ernest J. Gaines that depicts South Louisiana during the 1940s and tells the story of a Black man accused of robbery and the murder of a white man.
Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws. The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade. Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps. Talented...
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Parish receives 100% Preliminary Grade for AP Water District
Ascension Parish Government is proud to report that we have received a 100% Preliminary 2022 Grade for our Ascension Parish Water District by LDH. We owe a huge thank you to Bill Dawson who ran and oversaw this department for 2022, so much in fact that this Thursday he will be going in front of the Parish Council to be ratified as our Utilities Director.
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
klax-tv.com
Baton Rouge General Employees surprised with UCP Checks during launch of Great Employee Give Back Program
BATON ROUGE, LA – To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday afternoon.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville highlights Black History Month
During Black History Month, the River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will highlight Black history figures who have excelled as entrepreneurs, teachers, doctors, artists, athletes and politicians. The museum has a large selection of educational materials dedicated to deepening visitors' knowledge of African American culture and history. The staff...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge General employees receive thousands in unclaimed property checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Great Employee Give Back of 2023 is a new program to help businesses return unclaimed property to their employees. The program handed out nearly 600 unclaimed property checks including a total of $42,592.59 to employees at Baton Rouge General Hospital. The state designates that...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
lafourchegazette.com
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux
Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
houmatimes.com
Colonel Football signs 21 for 2023 Class
Nicholls State University head football coach Time Rebowe announced the 21-member recruiting class for 2023 on Wednesday, January 1, 2023 as part of National Signing Day at the Boucvalt Athletic Complex. Nicholls officially welcomed five signees in December and added 16 on Wednesday for its second straight class of 20...
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
St. James deputies search for answers after body found in sugarcane field
According to deputies, 26-year-old Robert Lee Hampton of bay City, Texas, was last seen by family in Ascension Parish on Jan. 19.
