MSSU seeks local speakers for local TEDx event
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university is looking for innovative speakers to take part in a first-ever event for Joplin. Missouri Southern will be hosting a TEDx talk this spring. Organizers are looking for up to 10 speakers to take part and showcase their unique ideas. They say they’ve already gotten dozens of applications from around the *world* — but they want to make sure local speakers get the chance to be a part of the platform.
Private Christian school to open in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area parents now have a new option when it comes to a Christian-based education for their kids. Beginning in the fall, a new Christian school will open up inside the old Duquesne school building. Celebration Church is leasing it to Pleasantville Christian School. It will...
Lamar reflects on 2022
LAMAR, Mo. — City officials are excited about what was started last year — and are even more excited about 2023 and beyond. Water is a big focus in the city of Lamar. that starts with a new $800,000 water source for the city system. “So you know,...
Area students participate in poverty simulation
JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of area high school seniors learned a whole lot about poverty, today. They’re part of the group, “Tomorrow’s Leaders Today” through the “Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.”. They were at the “Boys and Girls Club” in Joplin, taking part...
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
Voting is open for Black History Month art contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Student art is the focus of an annual “Black History Month” online contest at the “Boys & Girls Club” in Joplin. Club kids created original pieces of artwork, representing influential African American icons in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Ten finalists were...
Joplin orders apartment residents to vacate
JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents in two Joplin apartment complexes have to find a new place to live, and they don’t have a lot of time to do so. The city has ordered occupants to vacate these two buildings at 117 and 121 South Byers Avenue by next month.
Jasper Co. asks businesses, public to register AEDs for emergencies
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County 9-1-1 Call Center is building a database of sites when it comes to automated external defibrillators or A.E.Ds. Officials want to know which households and-or businesses have them. It’s partnering with the company, Pulsepoint to make the list publicly available. “Any...
Birthday Cake Kit Food Drive
CARTHAGE, Mo. — You’re familiar with food drives for things like canned veggies and macaroni and cheese, but how about one focused on something sweeter?. “Jasper County 4-H” is hosting a birthday cake kit drive. Officials are asking for cake mix, tubs of frosting, candles, and sprinkles.
How Pittsburg State University is celebrating Black History Month
PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area university is celebrating Black history in Southeast Kansas. “They have included images of people that they feel are just representing our community and giving them the power and motivation they need on a daily basis,” said Nicolle Murphy, PSU Office of Student Diversity.
Joplin makes the cut in Bed Bath and Beyond mass store closures
KSN/KODE — Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) updated its list of store closings on Monday. What once was the place for all home-good needs and wedding registries, may now join the failed businesses of years past—like ToysRUs and Blockbuster. Just last week, the company announced it defaulted on a loan from J.P. Morgan, according to Rueters.
Creating a safety plan at Webb City High School
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City emergency responders are also making sure school officials are prepared for the worst. “That’s our number one goal is to make sure that our students that are able to learn in a safe environment and go home to their families every day. Same with our staff,” said WCPD Sgt. Josh Smith.
Lamar City Hall is on the move
LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar city headquarters are about to hit the road. City hall is moving to the Northwest corner of the courthouse square. The former “US Bank building” will give city offices twice the space of the existing building. Operations had been based there for more...
Crash claims life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on OK 2 approximately three...
Fort Scott appoints new Chief of Police
FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The City of Fort Scott has announced Jason Pickert as the Chief of Police. Pickert has been with the Fort Scott Police Department for the last 18 years working side by side, as Police Captain with retiring Police Chief Travis Shelton for the last four years.
Teaching young drivers: what you should know
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Among other things, the month of January has been “National Teen Driving Awareness Month.”. A time for safe driving reminders for not only teenagers but also their parents. “It’s not to say that they’re not safe, but there are things that we can do...
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
Village of Airport Drive 2022 Crime numbers released
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Crime numbers were low for the Village of Airport Drive last year — with traffic-related issues front and center. 2022 totals from last year, show car wrecks and careless driving topped the list of complaints in the village of airport drive. And, there were just a few dozen reports for assault, burglary, and stealing.
Oklahoma school locked down during suspected stolen car pursuit
MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Police Department apprehended a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers located and pursued the vehicle when the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle struck a tree and fled the scene. Telephone calls to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
Possible explosive found in Purdy
PURDY, Mo. — Purdy Fire officials said they found an explosive device Thursday while on a call. Shortly before 5 AM Purdy Fire was dispatched to a small outside fire and were told it could possibly be a bomb. As firefighters arrived they confirmed the device, which resembled an...
