JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university is looking for innovative speakers to take part in a first-ever event for Joplin. Missouri Southern will be hosting a TEDx talk this spring. Organizers are looking for up to 10 speakers to take part and showcase their unique ideas. They say they’ve already gotten dozens of applications from around the *world* — but they want to make sure local speakers get the chance to be a part of the platform.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO