Lafayette, GA

wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 20, 2021, a vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police for a traffic violation in Ouachita Parish, La. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Jayln Thompson, and the passenger, 21-year-old Derek Tipps. The story given to authorities by the vehicle occupants raised suspicions and […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
wpln.org

Inside Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services

The issues at the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are well documented. Over the last year there have been reports of staffing shortages, overwhelmed case workers, kids sleeping in state offices and abuse allegations. But, at one time, Tennessee’s DCS was considered a model for other states on how...
TENNESSEE STATE
Jodian Marie

How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia

GEORGIA STATE
Jezebel

Tennessee Bill Would Imprison People for 3 Years If They 'Lie' About Rape to Get an Abortion

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee introduced a bill this week that would add a rape exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban—with the caveat that those who “lie” about being raped to access abortion care could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The bill, which Jessica Valenti first surfaced in her abortion news newsletter on Tuesday, would also require rape victims who do receive abortion care (which they can only get after an invasive forensic exam) to preserve and submit “a sample of the embryonic or fetal tissue extracted during the abortion” to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “investigation into the offense.”
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
TENNESSEE STATE

