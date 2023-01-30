Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
wvlt.tv
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drugs are flooding East Tennessee from out of state, and it’s not going unnoticed by district attorneys. They shared their plan to crack down on the dangerous drug pipeline, and it’s already lead to dozens of arrests. “This is officially a hostile market...
wtvy.com
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
Investigators say online and social media drug sales are fueling fentanyl overdoses
“The younger generation is comfortable with communicating over social media and navigating social media. The same is true for the drug dealers.”
WTVCFOX
Tennessee bill would criminalize vaping on school property for those under 21
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee filed a bill this week that would make it a crime to vape on school property for those under 21 years of age. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gary Hicks and Sen. Shane Reeves. In 2022, the U.S. Food and...
Tennessee lawyer who stole millions from clients pleads guilty on additional charges
David Bramble, the father of former Siegel High School football player Baylor Bramble, paralyzed after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a 2015 football game, took the stand Thursday to testify about his experience with disbarred lawyer Andy Allman.
Georgia nurses accused of having fake diplomas say their degrees are legitimate
Georgia nurses alleged to have purchased bogus nursing degrees and fake transcripts are maintaining their innocence.
New Georgia bill will make gun owner responsible if weapon is used during crime
ATLANTA — A bill being introduced in the Georgia State House is aimed at protecting people and their families while also promoting firearm safety among gun owners across the state. Statistics released by EveryState.org shows in an average year, 1,693 people die and 4,321 are wounded by guns in...
WTVC
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 20, 2021, a vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police for a traffic violation in Ouachita Parish, La. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Jayln Thompson, and the passenger, 21-year-old Derek Tipps. The story given to authorities by the vehicle occupants raised suspicions and […]
wpln.org
Inside Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
The issues at the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are well documented. Over the last year there have been reports of staffing shortages, overwhelmed case workers, kids sleeping in state offices and abuse allegations. But, at one time, Tennessee’s DCS was considered a model for other states on how...
How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Jezebel
Tennessee Bill Would Imprison People for 3 Years If They 'Lie' About Rape to Get an Abortion
Republican lawmakers in Tennessee introduced a bill this week that would add a rape exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban—with the caveat that those who “lie” about being raped to access abortion care could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The bill, which Jessica Valenti first surfaced in her abortion news newsletter on Tuesday, would also require rape victims who do receive abortion care (which they can only get after an invasive forensic exam) to preserve and submit “a sample of the embryonic or fetal tissue extracted during the abortion” to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “investigation into the offense.”
fox17.com
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in rural Georgia have been identified as a missing Florida mother.
Georgia Democrats say you could be held responsible if someone steals your gun and commits crime
Should you be criminally liable if someone takes a firearm out of your home or car and uses it in a crime? One Democratic lawmaker thinks so and is placing that bill along with a package of new gun safety legislation.
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
