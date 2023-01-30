Read full article on original website
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past
This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
Missouri Man Catches Record-Breaking 'Blue Sucker' Fish
The catch also potentially broke a world record, in addition to the state record.
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Epic Bike Trail Crossing America Will Come Straight Thru Illinois
Are you up for an adventure? Would you like to make it happen on a bike? That will be a possibility in the very near future as there's a bike trail that will cross all of America and it's coming straight through Illinois. Have you heard about the Great American...
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Here Are 5 Odd Random Facts About The State of Missouri
You've probably heard the quote, "There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them." The quote is from the 1948 film "The Naked City", and speaks to the idea that everyone has a story. States have stories too, and Missouri is no exception. Here are five of the ones that are a little bit odd and random.
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
Missouri Has One of the Biggest Indoor Adventure Parks
Are your kids bouncing off the walls during these cold days of winter? You might want to look at taking them to the biggest indoor park in Missouri. Big Air Trampoline Park is located in Branson, Missouri, and is a 40-000 square foot facility for kids to burn all that burnt-up energy they have this winter. There are trampolines, rock climbing walls, and walls to bounce off of, and for all ages. You literally could spend hours upon hours in a place like this.
Missouri Man Shares Video of Close Bear Encounter in the Ozarks
This Missouri man must have ice water coursing through his veins. He shared video of a close encounter he had with a big ole black bear in the Missouri Ozarks, but he didn't seemed to be concerned at all about the fact that an apex predator was just ahead of him on a trail.
KMBC.com
Employers in Missouri begin changing rules as recreational marijuana becomes available in Missouri soon
With recreational marijuana sales in Missouri beginning as soon as Friday, an employment attorney said some companies are changing their rules about the drug to reflect its legality. However, Jake Miller said you can still get fired for using marijuana at work or being under the influence of it on...
Entire Missouri Neighborhood Saw Beast with Red Eyes in the Woods
It's easy to dismiss one person who claims to have witnessed something strange in the woods. However, it's more difficult in my opinion to ignore an entire Missouri neighborhood that claims it saw a beast with red eyes peering out of the woods. The brand new documentary from the YouTube...
Demand up for bomb shelters built by a Missouri company
The Cold War ended more than 30 years ago, but the fixation with the bunkered decades of the 1960s and 1980s has not. It has, in some ways, become a culture since the Cold War.
What is the Most Legendary Place to Stay in all of Missouri?
There is one hotel in Missouri that is more legendary than all the others, some of the most famous people in the world have stayed there at the hotel's peak. After all these years it is still a special place to stay when you're in the Show-Me State. According to...
