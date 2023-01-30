ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past

This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Awesome 92.3

Here Are 5 Odd Random Facts About The State of Missouri

You've probably heard the quote, "There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them." The quote is from the 1948 film "The Naked City", and speaks to the idea that everyone has a story. States have stories too, and Missouri is no exception. Here are five of the ones that are a little bit odd and random.
97.9 KICK FM

Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?

It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Has One of the Biggest Indoor Adventure Parks

Are your kids bouncing off the walls during these cold days of winter? You might want to look at taking them to the biggest indoor park in Missouri. Big Air Trampoline Park is located in Branson, Missouri, and is a 40-000 square foot facility for kids to burn all that burnt-up energy they have this winter. There are trampolines, rock climbing walls, and walls to bounce off of, and for all ages. You literally could spend hours upon hours in a place like this.
