SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings: Juju Watkins, Sierra Canyon (California) maintain top spot

Top-ranked Sierra Canyon has four more games remaining on its Mission League schedule before it returns to one final big stage - the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Open Division state championships.

If the Trailblazers can finish off all in-state oncomers, they will likely be the 2022-23 high school girls basketball national champions.

Fellow unbeaten programs St. John-Vianney (No. 2), Incarnate Word Academy (No. 6) and Hazel Green (No. 7), as well as defending national champion Sidwell Friends (No. 3) hope the Trailblazers falter to keep their hopes alive.

Read the full breakdown of our Week 8 (Jan. 30-Feb. 5) SBLive Power 25 national high school girls basketball rankings below.

SBLive's national girls basketball rankings will be released weekly for the duration of the 2022-23 season.

SBLIVE POWER 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Jan. 30, 2023

Even with two league games remaining, Sierra Canyon has already clinched a conference title in its first season playing in the Mission League. Despite playing one of the toughest schedules in the country, the Trailblazers have won 20 of 23 games by double-digit margins.

Speaking of double-digit victories, St. John Vianney has 20 of those as well – in 20 tries. It got its work done early Saturday against previously 17-1 Ewing, winning the first half big (40-15) in a 58-45 triumph.

The Quakers are now winners of six games in a row after the loss to Sierra Canyon. Jadyn Donovan has paced the team (14.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 steals) during the winning streak.

After a 75-65 win against dangerous Palm Bay, Montverde only has one game remaining on its schedule – a showdown with familiar foe IMG Academy. Rusne Augustinaite tied a career-high with 20 points in the victory.

5. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York) (13-2 – 5th)

Coming off a bye week, LuHi has eight games remaining in the regular season - with plenty of ground to make up to get back in the national-title race. There's still a chance.

Incarnate Word rolled against Westminster Christian and St. Joseph's Academy last week to remain unbeaten. Its 60-48 victory over the top team in Kentucky, Sacred Heart, is still likely to be its best win to-date.

What a historic few weeks for the Trojans. After surpassing Incarnate Word Academy (MO) for the longest active winning streak in the country, they just broke the Alabama (AHSAA) state record with 87 consecutive wins.

The Feet bounced back from a narrows loss against Sidwell Friends by blowing out district foes Providence Christian Academy and Columbia Academy by a combined 117 points.

Racked up yet another enormous win, defeating Etiwanda 70-65 to avenge last season's loss. Jada Williams led all scorers with 24 points, and fellow Arizona commit Breya Cunningham totaled 20 points and 15 rebounds.

It required an overtime period, but Duncanville maintained its in-state dominance with a 64-61 victory over Cedar Hill on Friday. Duncanville only has three district games left, and will be the overwhelming favorite in all of them.

While the Knights have out-of-state losses against some of the best teams in the country, they remain head and shoulders above the rest of Utah. In the first go-around of league play, they beat Springville by 20 points and Skyridge by 31.

Injuries to key players have remained a theme for the Monarchs in recent weeks, but they've still won 11 games in a row, consistently dominating top NorCal competition. On Wednesday they face dangerous Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep.

The Panthers' statistical dominance over the rest of Indiana this year is astounding. They've outscored opponents, 1,800-847; they average over 17 assists a game, and five Panthers average more than 11 points per game. Their last win came against La Lumiere.

Now on a 12-game winning streak while playing one of the hardest schedules in the country, there.is an argument this team isn't getting its due recognition. A win Tuesday against Paul VI (VA) would give McNamara a stranglehold of the Washington Catholic race.

15. Morris Catholic (Denville, New Jersey) (16-3 – 17th)

Morris Catholic took down Keenan (SC), led by McDonald's All-American Milaysia Fulwiley (20 points), 80-68 at the Big Hoops Shootout on Saturday. Teammate Tierra Griffin also had 20 points in the win.

The Eagles fell short against La Jolla Country Day (70-65). Whether they do or don't win the Southern Section Open Division title, there's a good chance a rematch with LJCD at CIF Regionals will be on tap.

Picked up one of its more impressive wins of the season Saturday, defeating DuPont Manual (76-50), Kentucky's No. 3 team, for the second time this season in the Louisville Invitational Tournament.

Annual steamrolling of in-state competition appears to be well underway as Bulldogs go for state title No. 14. Still on their resume is also a slew of wins against big-name California foes.

Looking more and more likely that the Huskies run the table for the regular season. A battle against Edmond Memorial on Feb. 14 is likely to be their biggest remaining test until the playoffs.

Hasn't seen much action since a 10-point loss to Edmond North on Jan. 10. Still, this under-the-radar squad has impressive wins against the likes of Monterey, Mater Dei, and Shabach Christian.

21. Paul VI (Haddonfield, New Jersey) (14-2 – 15th)

Team's 13-game winning streak is over after a close loss to South Shore, but Paul VI is still only three weeks removed from a 32-point blowout of Morris Catholic.

For the fifth time this season, Monterey will play a team named Cooper on Tuesday – this time, the one from Abilene. Aaliyah Chavez (30.0 ppg, 5.0 apg) might be having the best season of any sophomore in the country.

Now winners of 22 games in a row, the Wolves haven't lost since November. Look for them to complete the sweep of the 5A Region I District 8 race.

Since the upset loss against Hillcrest in late December, Hoover has gone back to its dominant ways - and now hosts its biggest game of the season Tuesday against No. 7 Hazel Green.

Despite losing against top-25 teams Morris Catholic and Sacred Heart, the Cavaliers are still one of the nation's best. And they got revenge in January against Summit Country Day – the only team to defeat them last season.

BUBBLE TEAMS:

Camas (Camas, WA)

Camden (Camden, SC)

Clovis West (Fresno, CA)

Desert Vista (Phoenix, AZ)

Example Academy (Frankfort, IL)

Folsom (Folsom, CA)

Hopkins (Minnetonka, MN)

Lakota East (Liberty Township, OH)

Mason (Mason, OH)

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

McDonogh (Owings Mills, MD)

Piedmont (Piedmont, CA)

Providence Academy (Plymouth, MN)

Rutgers Prep (Somerset, NJ)

South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

South Shore (Brooklyn, NY)

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

St. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA)

West Clermont (Cincinatti, OH)