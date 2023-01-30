Read full article on original website
House blaze destroys home and displaces two in Lititz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An early morning fire has left two Lititz residents without a home. According to Lititz Borough Police Department, fire crews responded to the scene on Friday at around 5:40 a.m. on the 400 block of Sturbridge Dr. When crews arrived, they say they discovered...
Students feel ill after school dryer fire evacuation in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A school has been completely evacuated following a dryer fire that potentially lead to 10-15 people seeking additional medical aid. Officials say the fire happened earlier this morning at the Lancaster County Career Technology Center after a dry appliance caught on fire, having a large amount of smoke show.
Pennsylvania preserving islands in Susquehanna River
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — State officials recently purchased and closed on two islands in the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg, with the goal of conserving the land. Both Bailey’s and Independence Island are located near the Harvey Taylor Bridge. The purchase price of the two islands, which are about 10 acres, was about $160,000.
Home collapses following fire in Northumberland County
MOUNT CARMEL TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Officials say calls came in for a house fire at the intersection of Railroad Street and 2nd Street in Mount Carmel Township just after 10 PM on Tuesday.
Roads closed due to three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A crash involving three vehicles in New Holland Borough in Lancaster County has caused two roads to shut down. An operator for the New Holland Police Department confirmed to CBS 21 News that Linden Grove Road and N. Railroad Avenue are closed after a crash involving three vehicles including a box truck.
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
Police searching for burglars of Franklin Co. smoke shop
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two suspects broke the front door glass and entered The Tobacco Hut in Chambersburg Friday morning at 2:12 a.m. according to police. Police say the burglars shattered a glass display case and fled the store after stealing multiple vape devices. One of the suspects...
Route 72 reopens in Lebanon County following multi-vehicle crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Route 72 has been reopened in both directions in Union Township following a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. The crash had closed Route 72 from Jonestown Road to Fisher Avenue. So far, there is no word on the number of vehicles involved or...
SERT Team serves arrest warrant in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County SERT Team served an arrest warrant at a home on James Street in Landisville around 6 a.m. Friday according to police. The East Hempfield Township Police Department (EHTPD) says the warrant was filed by a separate police department in Lancaster County and that the EHTPD provided assistance.
Luxury senior living changing the skyline in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster city skyline is changing. All in an effort to make the city more friendly for retirees. U.S. News named Lancaster the best place to retire. So Willow Valley Communities is setting up shop where the over 55 community says they want to...
Police searching for missing Harrisburg man last seen on January 25
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are searching for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. According to police, Phillip Dunn was last seen in the midtown area. He is described as a 6 foot tall black man who weighs about 185 pounds.
New details released by police in pre-planned suicides of York County family
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department have released more details into the pre-planned suicides of the Daub family. The lead investigator, Detective Timothy Fink, released the following information on Friday:. According to a written document left behind by Deborah Daub she speaks of a...
Two new cases of Avian Flu detected in Lancaster Co., 36,000 birds affected
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The USDA says two new cases of Avian Flu have been detected in Lancaster County. According to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's website, 36,000 birds were affected. One of the cases was detected at a commercial duck farm and the other...
"Anti-police" graffiti leads to arrest of three men in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three local men have been charged with criminal mischief and possession of marijuana after being caught vandalizing a bridge. According to the West Earl Township Police Department, the incident happened Jan. 28 around 10 p.m. at the Miley Road Route 222 overpass bridge. Police...
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
Yorktowne Hotel finally reopens their doors after six years
After six years in the making, the Yorktowne Hotel finally reopened their doors on Tuesday. Hundreds of people attended the ribbon cutting ceremony held in the lobby late Tuesday afternoon. The newly renovated hotel is now complete with 123 rooms, a banquet hall for weddings or events, and a full-service...
Two teens arrested for guns after running from police in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two teens were arrested after police say a group of them took off from authorities. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 2, an officer attempted to stop a group of teenagers who took off on the 400 block of Freemont St.
16-year-old facing attempted homicide charge after drive-by shooting in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A teen in Carlisle is facing four charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault according to police. Police say the call came in around 5:38 p.m. with officers later concluding, with the help of victims and witnesses, that 16-year-old Jeremiah Sellers fired a shot at a moving vehicle traveling eastbound on W. Louther Street.
Car crashes into side of Red Lion Area Senior High School
RED LION, Pa. (WHP) — A car has crashed into Red Lion Area Senior High School on Tuesday evening. In a Facebook post, the district said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at the rear portion of the high school near the Fitzkee Center entrance. Officials said the athletic...
Family concerned about Lancaster man who's been missing almost a month
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A family in Lancaster is concerned after one of their members did not return home. Authorities say that 35-year-old Edgard Cirino-Castro has been missing since Jan. 5. His family says that they are concerned for him and would just like to know that he...
