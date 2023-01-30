An investor in solar power — and high-end Chicago real estate — appears braced for a cloudy day, if his 32nd-floor condo in the Palmolive building trades hands. A listing of a unit owned by an LLC controlled by Michael Ahearn at the historic building at 159 East Walton Place along the Magnificent Mile asks $5.9 million, down 7.2 percent from its last sale of $6.3 million 12 years ago. Ahearn was the co-founder and chairman of First Solar, and is the founder and managing partner of investment firm True North Venture Partners, which has Chicago and Arizona offices.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO