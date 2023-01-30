Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to AmericansAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Did the Bears Finally Get it Right with the Matt Eberflus Hiring?Larry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
therealdeal.com
FPA Multifamily picks up vintage Naperville asset for $23M
One of the biggest suburban apartment landlords in the U.S. and one of the most active dealmakers in the Chicago area spent nearly $23 million to acquire a vintage Naperville asset. An affiliate of San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily, founded by Greg Fowler, bought the Sherry Apartments at 1821 South Washington...
therealdeal.com
Luxury sales volume slows down a bit
Chicago’s residential real estate market is beginning to show some cracks in the luxury sector. The metro area notched six sales at or above $4 million this January, down from eight sales in the same range last year, according to publicly available listing data. The sales cover both the...
therealdeal.com
These developers are competing for the East Garfield Park site
Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development offered a look at the three design proposals for the redevelopment of city-owned land in East Garfield Park. Three teams of developers responded to the city’s Request for Qualifications for redevelopment plans for four sites surrounding the intersection of North Kedzie Avenue and West Lake Street, Urbanize Chicago reported. The project will aim to create a mixed-use development around the Kedzie subway station.
therealdeal.com
Fern Hill eyeing big Old Town redevelopment
Nick Anderson’s Fern Hill Company has its eye on a historic corner of Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. The Chicago developer is planning what will likely be a tower at the northwest corner of West North Avenue and North LaSalle Drive, and working on incorporating other properties it already owns or has agreements with into a redevelopment proposal for the area.
therealdeal.com
MetLife mulls medical office conversion within Water Tower Place
The new owner of Chicago’s Water Tower Place vertical shopping mall is considering plans to convert some of the upper floors into medical space. MetLife Insurance Co., which took control of the 818,000-square-foot retail base of the Magnificent Mile tower at 845 North Michigan Avenue, is considering plans to repurpose the higher floors of the mall, CoStar News reported.
therealdeal.com
DLC faces foreclosure on LaSalle office-to-resi project
Another Chicago landlord is facing foreclosure on a LaSalle Street building, but this time it’s a multifamily property with debt problems instead of another beleaguered office tower. An affiliate of Barings has filed a $74 million foreclosure suit against Aventura, Fla.-based DLC Residential for the 13-story apartment building at...
therealdeal.com
Chicago housing market didn’t soar as high, but could outsail other metros
Chicago’s home price growth stayed near the back of the pack among the 20 largest U.S. metropolitan areas during the recent three-year housing price surge. Chicago ranked 19th on the list in terms of its home price increases amid the historic seller’s market, Crain’s reported, citing online property information service Attom. It found that between 2019 and 2022, the median price of homes sold in the Chicago area rose 24.3 percent to $281,000, with Baltimore as the only city below that rate.
therealdeal.com
Thad Wong, Mike Golden sell @properties’ Streeterville office building
Thad Wong and Mike Golden, bosses of Chicago’s top residential brokerage @properties, are selling some of the real estate firm’s office space in Streeterville. Two LLCs controlled by Wong and Golden sold the building to a local, unidentified buyer for $6.2 million, though @properties will continue to lease space in the 29,000-square-foot mixed-use building. The deal closed Dec. 27, and a local investor who isn’t yet identified by property records was the buyer.
therealdeal.com
Palmolive condo’s $6M listing sets up loss for Michael Ahearn
An investor in solar power — and high-end Chicago real estate — appears braced for a cloudy day, if his 32nd-floor condo in the Palmolive building trades hands. A listing of a unit owned by an LLC controlled by Michael Ahearn at the historic building at 159 East Walton Place along the Magnificent Mile asks $5.9 million, down 7.2 percent from its last sale of $6.3 million 12 years ago. Ahearn was the co-founder and chairman of First Solar, and is the founder and managing partner of investment firm True North Venture Partners, which has Chicago and Arizona offices.
therealdeal.com
Lake Forest home on lakefront nabs $6M in second-priciest sale of the year
A lakefront Lake Forest mansion finally drew in a buyer, after 12 years on and off the market. The home on Lake Michigan’s shore at 55 Stone Gate Road is on nearly two acres and has 170 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline. Built in 2003, the 7,600-square-foot property has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
therealdeal.com
With apartments blocked, single-family townhomes en route to Jefferson Park
Density denied, single-family townhomes supplied. That’s the course taken by Chicago developers in the Jefferson Park neighborhood with a property where custom home builder MK Construction & Builders has started work on the replacement for an apartment project that was shot down by residents and an alderman, Block Club Chicago reported.
therealdeal.com
Assessor’s Agitators: Ranking Chicago’s top law firms for property tax appeals
When 601W Companies needed a break on its property taxes at Chicago’s Old Post Office, it turned to Nicholas Jordan. The Worsek & Vihon attorney’s work turned out to be even more impactful than the landlord had hoped for the property, which has landed high-profile tenants such as Uber and was valued at about $850 million by Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi.
therealdeal.com
Hinsdale to pay $800K for trying to block sober housing
Chicago’s ritzy western suburb of Hinsdale will pay a six-figure sum to settle a lawsuit claiming the village is guilty of housing discrimination after it tried to block a sober living facility operator from moving into town. The U.S. Department of Justice said the Village of Hinsdale will pay...
Comments / 0