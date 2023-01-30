Read full article on original website
Metro Plans to Start Construction This Year on 605 Freeway Widening in Cerritos
Metro and Caltrans plan to widen the 605 Freeway in the city of Cerritos, with construction anticipated this year. Though Metro claims the mile-long, $30+ million “Southbound Interstate 605 from State Route 91 to South Street Improvements” project is multimodal, the project would not add any multimodal features that aren’t already there.
“Entitled” Bike Lane Lady Speaks Out
On a rainy December 29, advocate Stacey Randecker was out riding on 7th Street just north of Townsend when she came across the fifth motorist parked in the bike lane during her half-mile ride. It was an ambulance--which was not responding to an obvious emergency--blocking a protected bike lane. The...
SF’s Central Subway is Open. Let’s Look at Boondoggles and Why we End up Needing Them
This article first appeared in the Frisc and is reprinted with permission. In the early 20th century, San Francisco billed itself as “the city that knows how.” These days we could amend that to something like “the city that knows how … eventually.”. Earlier this month,...
46th Ward alder hopefuls call for CTA conductors, less car-centric DLSD, and a Bike Grid
I live in Uptown, in the 46th Ward, and this evening I attended a local aldermanic candidates forum as a citizen, simply to make a more informed decision about who to vote for as my City Council representative. But there were a lot of interesting comments about transportation issues, so much so that I decided I might as well write up some of the discussion, since it touched on citywide matters that will be of interest to Streetsblog readers.
Near North and Northwest Side (Wards 1, 43, and 44) candidates talk transportation
As part of our 2023 Election Coverage, Streetsblog Chicago sent a questionnaire out to every candidate running for alderperson. Today, we’re sharing responses from candidates in South Lakefront and Mid South Side districts, including wards 1, 43, and 44. We asked about their plans to restore CTA ridership, what...
SGV Connect 106 : El Monte Poet Steve Valenzuela and an Update on Puente Hills Landfill Park
Welcome to SGV Connect episode 106, the first episode of 2023. This episode is nearly an hour long with a pair of great, but very different, interviews. First, Chris Greenspon interviews Steve Valenzuela, El Monte poet and writer in residence for the new Zamora Art House in El Monte. The interview touches on Valenzuela’s poetry, his work as a school teacher and how his life experiences influence his poetry, teaching and advocacy. The interview touches on his collaborations with the South El Monte Art Posse, who have been a fixture in our coverage going back to SGV Connect #4. For a written transcript of today’s interview, click here.
Good News for Berkeley Cyclists Using Bancroft, Dana, and Fulton
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The Berkeley City Council unanimously approved additional funding for the Southside Complete Streets project at...
California Grants Billions for Transit Projects
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Billions of dollars were awarded to big transit capital projects in California yesterday. $2.54 billion,...
