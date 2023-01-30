Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022. The video shows Stubblefield armed...
CBS 58
Anger and frustration as Milwaukee community calls for quicker release of MPD body camera video
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday night, community members and activists voiced distrust with the Milwaukee Police Department at the first Fire and Police Commission meeting since videos were made public of the Tyre Nichols beating in Memphis. Among the speakers were two mothers of men killed by Milwaukee officers. Emotions...
Teen injured in shooting on Milwaukee's north side
A teenager was injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Thursday. It happened near 17th and Capitol around 9:20 p.m.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced, shot at kids who threw snowballs at car
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man convicted of shooting at kids who threw snowballs at his car was sentenced Friday, Feb. 3 to 16 years in prison. Last November, a Milwaukee County jury found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against – two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – him in connection with the 2020 incident.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspect accused of shooting man in the legs over argument about money
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An argument over money leads to a shooting. We do know who the suspect is in this case and need your help to find him. Take a look at the photo of Jonathan Rock. He's 31 years old with tattoos on his neck. Milwaukee police detectives...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023
Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Local activists want MPD body cam video to be released in 48 hours
The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression called for a quicker release of body cam footage from the Milwaukee Police Department.
WISN
Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases
MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
37% of police chases in 2022 resulted in an arrest, MPD data shows
The Milwaukee Police Department arrested suspects in 37% of its police chases in 2022. MPD shared data with TMJ4, breaking down the number of police pursuits last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. According to MPD, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been involved in an abduction. The driver sped away from officers near 42nd and Fairmount around 9 p.m. The vehicle...
Inmate identified: Man dies at Waukesha County Jail after 1 day in custody
The inmate who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 16 after being in custody for a day has been identified as 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. from the City of Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
WISN
Wisconsin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
Wisconsin woman faces charges after crashing stolen car, killing toddler
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities said a Milwaukee woman did not have a valid license when she was driving a stolen car that crashed, killing a 13-month-old boy who was in the rear seat. Antwineesha Burse, 31, faces a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. Zarion Robinson’s mother told […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hustisford home invasion, 2 males sought
HUSTISFORD, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for two males who forced their way into a Hustisford home under the guise they were law enforcement looking for a homicide suspect. It happened Saturday, Jan. 28 around 6:30 a.m. on Indian Road. The victim said one of the...
