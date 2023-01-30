ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022. The video shows Stubblefield armed...
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced, shot at kids who threw snowballs at car

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man convicted of shooting at kids who threw snowballs at his car was sentenced Friday, Feb. 3 to 16 years in prison. Last November, a Milwaukee County jury found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against – two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – him in connection with the 2020 incident.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
WISN

Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson

February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. According to MPD, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been involved in an abduction. The driver sped away from officers near 42nd and Fairmount around 9 p.m. The vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hustisford home invasion, 2 males sought

HUSTISFORD, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for two males who forced their way into a Hustisford home under the guise they were law enforcement looking for a homicide suspect. It happened Saturday, Jan. 28 around 6:30 a.m. on Indian Road. The victim said one of the...
