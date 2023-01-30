Read full article on original website
Revisiting Tom Brady’s Comments About One-Day Patriots Contract
The biggest question facing Tom Brady this offseason was answered Wednesday morning: The greatest quarterback in NFL history will not continue playing in 2023. He has officially retired, this time for good. The question now becomes: What kind of pomp and circumstance, if any, awaits Brady in the coming days...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Reminder: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire With Patriots
New England Patriots fans want closure with Tom Brady — and so does Robert Kraft. Brady on Wednesday officially retired — for real this time — at 45 years old. And a new report indicates the legendary quarterback entered the offseason with plans either to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retire; there would be no free agency sweepstakes.
This Buccaneers Player Officially Caught Tom Brady’s Last Touchdown Pass
Tom Brady called it a career Wednesday, which means Cameron Brate officially caught the future Hall of Famer’s last touchdown pass. The 45-year-old announced in a video on his Twitter account he will retire “for good” after 23 seasons in the NFL. Many around the league congratulated Brady on a legendary career, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fellow future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.
Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires
Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Everyone Made Same Joke After Tom Brady Announced Retirement
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 23 years. But fans understandably were a bit skeptical. Brady took to social media to break the news himself, unlike last year when it was leaked before he made his own announcement. This time he revealed it was “for good.”
Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram
When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
How Robert Kraft Reacted To Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement
Robert Kraft responded to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement with brief but lofty praise for the former New England Patriots quarterback. Kraft called Brady the greatest QB in NFL history and said he’s unlikely to ever relinquish that title. “I don’t believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL,...
Rob Parker Calls Out Patriots’ ‘Cheating’ After Tom Brady’s Retirement
Almost everyone and their grandma heaped praise on Tom Brady after the quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday, closing the book on an NFL career that spanned 23 seasons and included an unprecedented seven Super Bowl titles. Rob Parker, predictably, took a different approach to the news, instead pointing out the...
Robert Kraft Lobbies For Tom Brady To Sign One-Day Patriots Contract
If it were up to Robert Kraft, Tom Brady would be back in a Patriots uniform by the end of the week. Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, the Patriots owner expressed a clear desire for Brady to sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise for which he played 20 remarkable seasons. Brady announced his NFL retirement in a Wednesday morning social media post.
Travis Kelce Warns Chiefs Fans Not To Mess With This Philly Icon
If there’s one thing sports fans are crazy about its their superstitions. Fans try to do their best to not jinx their team, and that might come down to wearing lucky socks and perhaps not showering on gameday. Athletes sometimes can operate under the same mindset, which is why some players keep a specific routine, like NBA players at the free throw line.
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Ex-Husband Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
Tom Brady’s NFL retirement announcement prompted social media reactions from some of the most famous people on the planet. Included in the outpouring of messages was Gisele Bündchen, who garnered a heightened level of attention in what proved to be the legendary quarterback’s final season in the league.
How Bill Belichick Humbled Chad Johnson Upon Joining Patriots
Chad Johnson was the cream of the crop for the bulk of his 10-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals. But upon arriving in Foxboro, the former star wide receiver quickly learned he was just another player with the Patriots. Johnson looked back on his New England tenure during a recent...
Titans Player Makes Aggressive Pitch To NFL After Tom Brady Retires
With Tom Brady now officially retired, it’s a virtual certainty that the Patriots will retire his No. 12. Zero players have worn it since Brady left New England three years ago. But what about the NFL as a whole retiring Brady’s number? Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan made...
Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role
When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
Tom Brady Rumors: Why Some Believe QB Will Surprise Doubters As Broadcaster
When news broke last year that Tom Brady had signed a gargantuan 10-year, $375 million contract to become FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst after he retired, it seemed like an odd fit. Brady is a marquee name and boasts a bottomless well of football knowledge. But as someone who’s...
Tom Brady Reveals Plans For First Friday Of Retirement
Tom Brady is kicking off his first weekend of retirement with some big plans. The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday morning in an emotional video posted to his social media accounts. Brady completes an incredible 23-season run that includes seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs and a résumé that surely will get him to Canton, Ohio, when he’s eligible.
Here’s How Much You Would’ve Won If You Bet $100 On Tom Brady Games
Tom Brady might have had a tumultuous relationship with Las Vegas bookmakers, but bettors who backed the legendary quarterback walked away alongside him after a notable long-term gain. Brady on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. The 45-year-old, who also retired last year for the short...
