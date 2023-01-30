Lebanon City police are seeking witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 1, on East Walnut Street. According to the police release, fire and EMS were dispatched to 451 E. Walnut St. at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police said that the vehicle was traveling east on Walnut Street when it left the roadway and impacted the structure at that address, Hebron United Methodist Church.

LEBANON, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO