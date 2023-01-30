Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Roads closed due to three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A crash involving three vehicles in New Holland Borough in Lancaster County has caused two roads to shut down. An operator for the New Holland Police Department confirmed to CBS 21 News that Linden Grove Road and N. Railroad Avenue are closed after a crash involving three vehicles including a box truck.
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
Fiery Wreck On I-78 In Berks Hospitalizes Driver: Police
A Maryland man is hospitalized after ramming into a dump truck on a Berks County highway late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. A dump truck was parked on the right shoulder and partially in the eastbound lane of I-78 in Tilden Township to conduct roadwork, state police said in a release. The truck was equipped with a flashing, yellow signal board instructing drivers to move left to avoid work vehicles, they added.
local21news.com
Route 72 reopens in Lebanon County following multi-vehicle crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Route 72 has been reopened in both directions in Union Township following a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. The crash had closed Route 72 from Jonestown Road to Fisher Avenue. So far, there is no word on the number of vehicles involved or...
abc27.com
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
local21news.com
Fire crews battle blaze at Cumberland County Motel 6
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Motel 6 at 381 Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. A CBS 21 News crew was on scene as portions of the awning fell off the building as fire crews battled the blaze. The roof on the far left side has also collapsed.
lebtown.com
Lebanon police seek witnesses of fatal single-vehicle crash on E. Walnut Street
Lebanon City police are seeking witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 1, on East Walnut Street. According to the police release, fire and EMS were dispatched to 451 E. Walnut St. at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police said that the vehicle was traveling east on Walnut Street when it left the roadway and impacted the structure at that address, Hebron United Methodist Church.
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash involves tractor-trailer in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The cab of a tractor-trailer becomes impaled after a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Annville Cleona Fire Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township at 4:49 p.m. The cab of...
WGAL
SERT Team serves warrant at home in Lancaster County
SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A SERT team served a warrant Friday morning at a home in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a house on James Street and South Avenue in Landisville, which is in East Hempfield Township. There were numerous officers at the scene, including two...
abc27.com
Fire reported in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire. The cause of...
local21news.com
Police searching for burglars of Franklin Co. smoke shop
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two suspects broke the front door glass and entered The Tobacco Hut in Chambersburg Friday morning at 2:12 a.m. according to police. Police say the burglars shattered a glass display case and fled the store after stealing multiple vape devices. One of the suspects...
local21news.com
House blaze destroys home and displaces two in Lititz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An early morning fire has left two Lititz residents without a home. According to Lititz Borough Police Department, fire crews responded to the scene on Friday at around 5:40 a.m. on the 400 block of Sturbridge Dr. When crews arrived, they say they discovered...
local21news.com
New details released by police in pre-planned suicides of York County family
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department have released more details into the pre-planned suicides of the Daub family. The lead investigator, Detective Timothy Fink, released the following information on Friday:. According to a written document left behind by Deborah Daub she speaks of a...
WGAL
Police searching for missing juvenile in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a missing juvenile. On Jan. 20 around 4:30 p.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department was made aware of a missing juvenile, Jaden Dunn, who was last seen at Cedar Cliff High School on Jan. 16. On January...
YAHOO!
One dead after Wednesday morning single vehicle crash
Police, fire and EMS were called out to 451 E. Walnut St. to reports of a single vehicle into a structure at 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 75-year-old Donna Teal, from Annville. According to a police report, she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
Extremely Drunk Lititz Man Flees Multiple Crashes, Police Say
A man from Lititz was driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level above the highest rate when he hit multiple cars in separate crashes fleeing every time, authorities explain in a release on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Brian Keith Fisher was discovered to be drunk when officers with...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
abc27.com
Man arrested for alleged York County strangulation, assault
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carroll Township Police Department, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, after allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman. Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department responded to the Sheetz on Route 15 at around 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023,...
