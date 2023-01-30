Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. Police were called to the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022 for reports of a man who fired shots. Inside, an officer shot and killed that man – 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. According to MPD, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been involved in an abduction. The driver sped away from officers near 42nd and Fairmount around 9 p.m. The vehicle...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspect accused of shooting man in the legs over argument about money
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An argument over money leads to a shooting. We do know who the suspect is in this case and need your help to find him. Take a look at the photo of Jonathan Rock. He's 31 years old with tattoos on his neck. Milwaukee police detectives...
CBS 58
City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
CBS 58
MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
CBS 58
Anger and frustration as Milwaukee community calls for quicker release of MPD body camera video
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday night, community members and activists voiced distrust with the Milwaukee Police Department at the first Fire and Police Commission meeting since videos were made public of the Tyre Nichols beating in Memphis. Among the speakers were two mothers of men killed by Milwaukee officers. Emotions...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County receives $800K grant to address reckless driving
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This week, the US Department of Transportation announced $800,000 in grant funds toward addressing reckless driving in Milwaukee County. According to the office of County Executive David Crowley, the award is part of seven grants for projects in Wisconsin totaling more than $2 million.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft, 3 men sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for three men who stole from Kohl's on 124th Street. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 8:30 p.m. Police said the men got away with more than $500 worth of shoes and athletic merchandise. They left in an older model (possibly 1990s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
discoverhometown.com
Police report: Braising Pan fire ‘not believed to be a criminal act,’ case closed
The investigation into a fire at the Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend on Sept. 29 has been closed, according to a police report of the incident. “At this time, the fire is not believed to be a criminal act. As such, this case is closed,” West Bend Police Detective Jacob A. Chihak wrote in a report. The police report regarding the fire was obtained through an open records request submitted by the Express News.
CBS 58
15-year-old girl latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee; advocates, mayor speak out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Advocates and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson are speaking out after a 15-year-old girl was shot near 17th and Capitol Thursday night. The group, "Moms Demand Action Wisconsin," held an event Friday morning, Feb. 3 as this week kicked off the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
CBS 58
Suspect arrested, accused of threatening Burlington Area School District on social media
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threatening Facebook post directed toward the Burlington Area School District. They say the message, posted on Monday, Jan. 30, did not mention a specific school, student or district official. As a precaution, there...
radioplusinfo.com
2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
wlip.com
Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
Comments / 0