Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish Claims the Life of an Abbeville, Louisiana Man
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Abbeville man is dead after a fatal crash on a highway in Vermilion Parish Wednesday afternoon. 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville was involved in an accident after his Ford F150 exited the road and crashed into a utility pole on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish.
Fist Fight Leads to Weapons Drawn, 1 Shot in Arnaudville, Louisiana
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. Investigators say the victim, Louis Roy, Jr., was driving on Meche Road when one of his passengers told him that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was trying to flag them down. When Roy stopped the vehicle, three males got out of the Nissan. One of them, 22-year-old Curtis Fields, Jr., was said to have a gun with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants.
Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades
As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
St. Landry Parish Superintendent Announces He Will Not Seek Contract Renewal
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins announced at a Thursday night school board meeting that he will not be seeking to renew his contract later this year. The announcement, which came as a surprise to St. Landry Parish residents, comes after serving as superintendent...
The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana
Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Softball Star Melissa Mayeux Named Lafayette Christian Academy Varsity Softball Coach
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Last season, Melissa Mayeux starred for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team, earning Player of the Year honors in the Sun Belt Conference. She even went on to play professionally during the Summer of 2022 for the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league, a team that was coached by UL's current coach, Gerry Glasco.
Food Network Star Bobby Flay Eyes Baton Rouge, Louisiana for Next Burger Restaurant
Chef, restauranteur, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay has several successful restaurants under his belt, including more than one chain. And one of those chains, Bobby's Burgers, could be coming to Baton Rouge before too long. Currently, Bobby's Burgers has six locations, including one in New Orleans (located inside Caesars Casino)...
The French Press Restaurant Announces Second Lafayette Location
The French Press, a popular local eatery, announced it will be opening a second location in Lafayette. After serving one-of-a-kind Cajun-inspired creations since 2009 in their original Downtown Lafayette location, The French Press will be bringing their chef-driven casual dining to another side of town. James Beard-nominated Chef Justin Girouard...
Take a Look At The Inside of Prejean’s Restaurant in Broussard [PHOTOS]
Prejean's Restaurant in Broussard recently hosted a "soft opening". and soon their doors will be open to the general public. Many have anticipated the opening of this Cajun restaurant and now were are just days away from the doors opening in Broussard. Those who attended the soft opening this weekend...
