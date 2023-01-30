Read full article on original website
Carrboro: Chamber Award for Mayor Seils, Reaction to SB 49, And More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, February 3rd. He discussed an award he received from the Chamber of Commerce, shared his reaction to some of the activity of the General Assembly, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chapel Hill Tabs Britany Waddell as Newest Planning Director
The Town of Chapel Hill announced its selection for the local government’s latest planning director on Thursday. A release from the town said Interim Town Manager Chris Blue chose Britany Waddell for the role after most recently serving in the City of Raleigh government. Waddell, who was the assistant director of planning and development for the state’s capitol, has nearly two decades of planning experience in North Carolina, Maryland and the District of Columbia, according to Chapel Hill.
The 5:00 News – New Planning Director, Social Media and Adolescent Brains, and More
97.9 the Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including Chapel Hill hiring a new planning director, a story on the effect of social media on adolescent brains, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
The Morning News: Controversial Conservatives, Hardwood Hardships
In today’s news: controversial moves in Raleigh and at UNC, social media’s impact on teen brains, and a loss for UNC men’s basketball.
Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim
Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
Viewpoints: The Story of Daniel Boone Village
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
Chatham County Roundup: Bill Horner from the Chatham News + Record
Chatham News + Record Editor and Publisher Bill Horner spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, February 1st. He discussed the jobs outlook in Chatham County, Chatham County School’s One Chatham initiative, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
On Air Today: Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley talks UNC-Duke
Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, February 2nd. He discussed UNC Men’s Basketball’s recent loss to Pitt and the upcoming matchup against Duke. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Interior Wall Constructed Within University Place in Preparation for Demolition
While much of the wide-spread renovation of University Place mall in Chapel Hill is seen outdoors, a very visible step in the process happened indoors this week. Contractors spent the last week building a protective wall at the entrance of the southern wing, where Wentworth & Sloan Jewelers, Chik-Fil-A and Burlington Shoes all previously had locations.
Improv and Sports: UNC Women’s Lacrosse Program Forging Unlikely Partnership
Greg Hohn, a professor in UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and Carolina alumnus, has always enjoyed when he has student-athletes in his class. In fact, he compares them to military veterans. “Aside from their experience, which is interesting, they are more likely just to do and then ask questions later,”...
UNC Head Coach Mack Brown Signs 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2028
Well, it’s Groundhog Day… again. UNC football head coach Mack Brown signed another one-year contract extension Thursday, keeping him in Chapel Hill until January of 2028. Brown has signed one-year contract extensions in four consecutive offseasons since re-joining the program on a five-year contract in 2019. He will be 76 when his current contract expires.
This Just In: Go Heels, Beat Dook
This Just In – The North Carolina Tar Heels will travel eight miles on Saturday from Chapel Hill to meet their great rival the University of New Jersey at Durham. You can keep your Super Bowl. After last season’s spectacular finish, this re-match is the ultimate in sports.
Chansky’s Notebook: More Than Pride at Stake
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. The murderer’s row of a schedule could determine Carolina’s fate. Even with the dramatic win at...
The Innovators: The Midway Business Center
“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
UNC Women’s Tennis Defeats No. 5 Georgia, Stays Unbeaten in 2023
The No. 2 UNC women’s tennis team picked up one more high-profile win before heading to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships later this month. The Tar Heels defeated No. 5 Georgia in Chapel Hill Wednesday night, moving their record in 2023 to 12-0. As has been the case...
McPherson Shines as UNC Women’s Basketball Rolls to 8th Straight Win
Eight is great for the UNC women’s basketball team. The Tar Heels kept the good times rolling in Carmichael Arena Thursday night, defeating Virginia 73-62 to clinch their eighth consecutive win, all of which have come in ACC play. It’s the program’s longest ACC winning streak under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart.
UNC Men’s Basketball at Duke (2023): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will travel eight miles down the road for another installment of college basketball’s greatest rivalry Saturday night. The Tar Heels’ tussle with Duke marks the first meeting with new Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Carolina is also looking to continue a strong recent run of play against Duke; UNC has won four of the last five meetings and three of the last four at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
UNC Men’s Basketball’s Rally vs. Pittsburgh Falls Short in 1-Point Loss
The Pitt Panthers seem to have Carolina’s number. Pittsburgh beat the Tar Heels for the second time this season and fifth time in the last six meetings Wednesday night, using a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds left to escape Chapel Hill with a 65-64 win. “We weren’t...
Chansky’s Notebook: Punitive Play
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Carolina shot abysmally against Pitt and paid for it dearly. The Tar Heels were outsmarted, out-toughed and obviously...
UNC Women’s Basketball vs. Virginia: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 11 UNC women’s basketball team will look to extend its winning streak to eight games when it hosts Virginia in Carmichael Arena Thursday night. The Tar Heels’ seven-game ACC winning streak is their longest under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart. Carolina won the first game with the Cavaliers this season, defeating Virginia 70-59 in Charlottesville on January 12.
