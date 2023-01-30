The Town of Chapel Hill announced its selection for the local government’s latest planning director on Thursday. A release from the town said Interim Town Manager Chris Blue chose Britany Waddell for the role after most recently serving in the City of Raleigh government. Waddell, who was the assistant director of planning and development for the state’s capitol, has nearly two decades of planning experience in North Carolina, Maryland and the District of Columbia, according to Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO