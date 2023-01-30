Read full article on original website
Barton's Downing nets KJCCC Player of the Week honor
Cougar Downing of the Barton Community College men's basketball team has been named the Week 11 KJCCC Division I Men's Basketball Player of the Week. The honor is the first of the season for the Cougars and Downing's third recognition in his two-year Barton career. Playing another week without the...
Panther wrestlers pick up sweep in Liberal
The Great Bend Panther wrestlers celebrated their new Class 5A ranking with a big win in Liberal Thursday night. The team moved to No. 9 in the latest team rankings and handed the Redskins a decisive 64-14 defeat. Action was a little closer on the girls' side with Great Bend edging out a 42-37 win.
Lady Panthers dominate McPherson in home finale
The gong was rolled out one final time for the Lady Panther wrestlers Tuesday night at home. And it was worth it early on against McPherson. The first four Great Bend wrestlers pinned their opponents to lead the team to a 57-12 win against the Bullpups. Action was light Tuesday...
Wednesday on Sports Day (WATCH)
- Great Bend Lady Panther coach Cindy Beck. - Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers Gerard Wellbrock.
Barton CC and Larned High School team up to offer carpentry
Barton Community College has offered dual credit courses at Larned High School since the early 2000s. Because of this partnership, some of LHS’s teachers are also Barton adjunct faculty. Students can enroll in general education courses such as college-level math and English to help get a head start on their college coursework. Now carpentry has joined the lineup.
Barton Community College Foundation awards scholarships
The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Albert. Peytan Butler, G.E. and Lois Alban Academic Scholarship. Kolton Maneth,...
🎙City Edition: Mayor Schmidt and Interim Administrator Burns
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Mayor Cody Schmidt and Interim City Administrator Logan Burns that aired Feb. 1, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
Russell groups trying to land Buc-ee's convenience store
Just 262 miles to go, you can hold it. So says one of the many signs promoting the up-and-coming super chain of Buc-ee's convenience stores popular in the southern United States. But not if Russell Economic Development and CVB and Russell Development Inc. can do anything about it. Eco Devo Director Mike Parsons said there is a push to bring the chain to the I-70 corridor in Kansas.
Family Crisis Center opens new shelter home in Larned
Family Crisis Center, Inc. based in Great Bend has a mission of serving all victims of abuse in its 10 counties of service through central and southcentral Kansas. The mission got a little easier this week with the opening of a new shelter in Larned. Executive Director Kylree Graves said the Center has owned the property for more than a year. Renovations were recently completed and the Larned Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last Thursday, just ahead of Monday's official open.
Shop and win the 'I Love Great Bend Valentine Giveaway'
Valentine's Day is not for everybody. But everyone loves a big grand prize. The I Love Great Bend Valentine Giveaway officially kicked off on Feb. 1. Shoppers in 28 participating Great Bend businesses can register for one of several $100 prizes, or the big grand prize later this month. "Each...
Great Bend Mayor enjoying the ride; undecided on future term
It has been just over three years with Cody Schmidt serving as the Great Bend Mayor. The 2004 Great Bend High School graduate acknowledged that he has enjoyed the successes and challenges that have come with the position, but he is unsure if he’ll seek a third term in this upcoming fall election.
KDWPT returns Birding Big Year Contest for 2023
In 2003, former Denver Post journalist Mark Obmascik published "The Big Year: A Tale of Man, Nature, and Fowl Obsession." The book was later turned into a feature film starring Owen Wilson and Jack Black as birding enthusiasts who will do almost anything to see unique birds. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is once again following suit with a renewal of its Kansas Birding Big Year Contest. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the area is perfect for the contest.
Russell city public transportation not in service Friday or Saturday
RUSSELL - The City of Russell Public Transportation bus will not be in service this Friday or Saturday, due to staffing issues. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Great Bend Eco Devo Board members tackle strategic planning
At the beginning of 2023, the Great Bend Economic Development Board and staff reflected on the organization’s previous strategic plan and top priorities. The board took a fresh look at the plan and priorities with the help of current, outgoing, as well as new board members. January 25th the group tackled the next ten years, knowing GBED’s board would be reviewing these after 2 to 3 years. The mission of the organization is simple, to improve the economic quality of life for working families of the community. However, the execution of that mission takes several different approaches, initiatives, programs, and partnerships. The group not only looked at the organization but also, the programs, projects, and again, who those partners are to move the needle. The top five areas of focus include workforce, business recruitment and expansion, entrepreneurship, downtown development, and quality of life. Workforce was at the top of mind for many at the table. Workforce is not only getting employers the people they need, it also encompasses housing and childcare.
Russell City Manager: Practical solution to aid effort to lower property taxes
A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about property taxes and quoted author Adora Svitak who said, "The first thing anyone can do about any issue is get informed." I chose this quote for two reasons: Property tax is the most criticized and misunderstood source of local government revenue, and in the past ten years, I've seen very little public participation during the budget process. I can only speak to the City of Russell's process, which begins in April and ends in August. April begins with a look back at how we've performed in the past, where we can improve, and begin discussing priorities for the next year's budget. Then we begin reviewing and discussing different budget segments at each meeting, which concludes in August with the final budget recommendations. You can attend in person or virtually, or you are welcome to come to the city building and discuss the budget proposals. Remember, you can access the city council agenda and all supporting documents the week before the meeting by visiting the city website at www.russellcity.org.
Grant money available to improve Barton and other area communities
Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) invites proposals for its competitive grant cycle focused on building the community around us. These funds support a wide-variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County that serve the community at large including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development.
Juvenile Services looking at new program to teach life skills
In one popular television comedy, a character is caught using dish soap as shampoo. The scene is funny to the audience, but for the character, it was the only soap available growing up and that's all he knew. That situation is not so uncommon in real life. Jack Bowman is the new program advocate with 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services, and he's pushing for a new Adulting 101 class to teach some of those basic life skills to justice-involved juveniles.
Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
