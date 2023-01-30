Read full article on original website
Shreveport Chamber to host Legislative Issues Breakfast Feb. 16
The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce will host LABI President Stephen Waguespack for the Legislative Issues Breakfast. Waguespack will discuss the important issues on the agenda for the upcoming Legislative Session. This year is a fiscal session, so budget, taxes and other financial issues will be front and center for our delegation.
Bossier Chamber of Commerce to host Veteran and Spouse Career and Resource Fair
On February 23, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce will host the premier hiring event with partners City of Bossier City, Barksdale Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center, Department of Veterans Affairs, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Goodwill Industries, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and Elle Foundation. The fair, being held...
LED’s CEO Peer-to-Peer Learning Program accepting applications now
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana Economic Development is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 CEO Roundtables series, the popular, yearlong program that provides a platform for leaders of second-stage companies to share insights and knowledge. LED will select up to eight regional cohorts consisting of 15 to 18 qualified...
Shreveport-Bossier CTB’s Jessica Rodgers and Charlotte Rice graduate from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Jessica Rodgers, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau’s (SBCTB) convention sales manager and Charlotte “Charlie” Rice, CAP, director of administration for SBCTB from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans.
Three more Bossier schools receive Purple Star designation
Bossier Parish is now home to eight Purple Star Schools, the most of any school district in Louisiana, which demonstrates the highest level of support to our military community. Today, three more schools – Apollo, Legacy and Elm Grove Middle – were surprised with banners signifying their official state designation...
Employee of local company arrested for internal theft
An employee of Magnolia Plumbing was arrested today for stealing money from the company, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested on Tuesday, January 31, after an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
