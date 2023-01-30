Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Fire Department clears scene of reported gas leak at Emporia Pavillions Thursday evening
No signs of natural gas were found after a reported gas leak at a west Emporia retailor Thursday night. The Emporia Fire Department responded to Ross Dress For Less inside of the Emporia Pavillions after workers reported a suspicious odor believed to be natural gas just after 5:40 pm. Once on scene, crews made entry and found no sign of a gas leak according to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley.
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
WIBW
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio. Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn...
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
TFD spots overnight fire just in time
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Fire Department received a call at 1:16 a.m. at 206 NE Chandler Street on reports of a fire. According to the Shawnee County Dispatch, crews were on another call when firefighters spotted the other fire and responded. Dispatch said it is unknown if anyone was in the house at the time […]
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County superintendent search moving towards interview stage later this month
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a list of qualities it wants to see in a new superintendent following a special meeting in Hartford on Wednesday. The board is looking to fill the superintendent position with longtime leader Mike Argabright stepping down at the end of June after 16 years leading the district. After a patron survey generating over 300 responses and focus group meetings involving over 100 residents, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says several qualities rose to the top: quality communication, transparency, proven leadership and and somebody who both understands and wants to be in rural communities. Hart says that last point can’t be understated, and he used Argabright as an example as to why.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority awards contract for drainage, pavement work northeast of Emporia
The Kansas Turnpike Authority has approved a contract for upcoming highway projects northeast of Emporia. The contract involves drainage improvements at mile marker 141.6. It also includes pavement repairs for northbound and southbound outside lanes between mile markers 140-143, or 13-16 miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate. Bettis Asphalt &...
WIBW
Crews unable to find truck in connection with report of crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a truck crash early Tuesday in west Topeka, but weren’t able to locate any vehicles in connection with the incident. The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near S.W. 8th and Fairlawn. Initial reports indicated a truck had...
KVOE
KDOT installing ‘high performance’ signs on selected highways in Lyon, Greenwood counties
A special signage project is underway on several area highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation says signage is currently being replaced on Kansas Highway 99 in Lyon and Greenwood counties, as well as Kansas Highway 58 east of Madison, US Highway 54 and US Highway 400, both in Greenwood County. This involves so-called high-performance signs, which use lettering that’s highly reflective in headlines for better visibility than other kinds of signs. The new signs can also withstand harsh weather conditions without rusting or going dull.
KVOE
Charges filed in Lyon County contraband case
A preliminary hearing is coming later this month in a Lyon County contraband case. Prosecutors have charged Rhett William Barker with one county of trafficking contraband, in this case methamphetamine liquid and a syringe, to the Lyon County Jail after an alleged incident late last month. Barker has also been charged with meth and paraphernalia possession.
RCPD: Man arrested for theft of truck, violation of protection order
MANHATTAN - On February 1st, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of a stolen truck from the 4100 block of McDowell Creek Road. A 65-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man had stolen his 2016 Ford F-250. Officers located the missing truck and suspect in the 700 block of...
WIBW
New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case
NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
KVOE
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office once again receives Kansas Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Award
For over a decade, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized for its outstanding work in helping improve traffic safety conditions across the area. This year was no different as the Kansas Department of Transportation recently bestowed the department with the 2023 Traffic Safety Award. Annually, the department is involved in a litany of enforcement efforts including the annual KDOT Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), Seatbelts are For Everyone (SAFE), extra enforcement through holidays, child safety seat check lanes and many more.
KVOE
City of Emporia in strong financial position according to annual year-end review presented during city commission study session Wednesday
Financially speaking, the City of Emporia is kicking off the 2023 calendar year on the right foot. According to the 2022 year-end summary presented by City Treasurer Janet Harouff Wednesday morning, the city’s general fund ended the year with a higher unencumbered cash total than 2021. The city ended with $4.7 million more than the original budget projections according to Harouff.
KVOE
Chase County travels to Hartford for Area Game of the Week
The Area Game of the Week returns Friday with Chase County traveling to Hartford. The Chase County girls are 10-5 on the season, while Hartford is 3-13. Chase County coach Amber Rausch says they have come out strong and ready to play. The Chase County boys are 12-3 while the...
KVOE
City leadership pondering ideal placement for new skate park within Whittier following community forum Wednesday evening
The construction of a new skate park in the Emporia City Limits will be a phased effort with administration currently in phase one. The main focus of phase one is deciding the ideal location for the project after original plans to replace the current Santa Fe Skate Park fell through following lease negotiations with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. At this time, it appears the project will be located within Whittier Park following a review of all city parks last year according to City Manager Trey Cocking.
KVOE
Emporia High boys swimming and diving head to Topeka West Invitational
The Emporia High boys swim and diving team is down to its final three regular-season meets. The Spartans travel to Topeka for the Topeka West Invitational Wednesday. Junior Ian Navarro will be swimming in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles, while also being a part of the 200 free and 400 free relays.
KVOE
Cupid’s Arrow
Play Cupids’ Arrow on KVOE! Be listening to 14 KVOE or 96.9 FM weekdays from Monday, February 6th through Friday, February 10th. Listen for the sound of Cupids’ Arrow! That’s your cue to call 342-5863! Three callers will be live on the air trying to guess which Valentine’s Day “love” word that Cupid’s Arrow might hit! We will also qualify one person each day via the KVOE Text Line.
Man dies following SE Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Topeka on Tuesday. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, said that at 12:40 p.m., police were sent to the 900 block of Southeast 34th St. regarding a shooting. A man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was […]
