Read full article on original website
Robb Anderson
2d ago
They shouldn’t get treatment until they are old enough to understand what life changing treatments really mean. Plus NO insurance should pay for the surgery’s it’s all cosmetic and if people can’t get the insurance to pay for dentures or a lady can’t get a boob job cuz it’s cosmetic the changing your body should fall into the same category.
Reply
7
x83
2d ago
Notice in the title of the story they conveniently leave out the most crucial detail of the law, that it applies to children. Talk about disingenuous.
Reply(1)
3
Anna Chappell
2d ago
they need to see what it is like to be a boy or girl before making a BIG decision that you can't change back
Reply
4
Related
Opposition to new law banning transgender surgeries for Utah youth continues
The debate on Utah's Capitol hill continues, as some people show frustration over the passing of Senate Bill 16.
Utah just banned gender-affirming healthcare for transgender kids. These 21 other states are considering similar bills in 2023.
Republican lawmakers across the country are proposing a flood of bills aiming to restrict or outright ban healthcare options for transgender youth.
kslnewsradio.com
Bill would allow individuals to become teachers without a bachelor’s degree
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the topics being discussed during the 2023 Utah Legislative Session is how to combat the teacher shortage around the state. A Utah lawmaker is proposing a bill that would allow individuals to become teachers through a certification program rather than the usual bachelor’s degree.
KUTV
Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
kslnewsradio.com
Bill would require parental permission for Utah teens to use social media
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of bills in the Utah Legislature address if and how Utah teens could use social media. One was heard by a committee on Tuesday. According to Utah’s Senate leaders, it’s time for the state to put up guardrails on teen social media use.
Idaho State Journal
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion
HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
Utah Governor Sparks Controversy with Ban on Transgender Youth Health Care
Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill on January 28th, 2023, that blocks minors from receiving gender-transition health care, making it the first state to take such a step in what is expected to be a wave of legislation to restrict transgender rights.
ksl.com
Should pregnant women be able to use the HOV lane in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Stephanie Gricius knows what it's like to have to pull over to the side of the road because of pregnancy sickness. So with other expectant mothers in mind, the Eagle Mountain Republican is sponsoring a bill that she hopes will help them save time while also recognizing a fetus as a separate person.
upr.org
Bill for new Utah state flag passes the Senate
With Senate Bill 31 passing 17-10 on Monday, Utah is now one step closer to having a new state flag. Several months ago, a special commission was created to help come up with a new design for a new state flag that would replace the old Utah flag. Along the way, public input was incorporated to help narrow down design choices before one was officially selected in November.
Utah governor signs major education funding bill, becoming third state to enshrine school choice into law
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Sunday signed a major school choice bill on Sunday, giving parents more options for their children’s education.
ksl.com
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts
EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
890kdxu.com
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
Some beers may disappear from Utah store shelves
An annual bill on alcohol policy will add more bar licenses, but some beer brands could potentially disappear from grocery and convenience store shelves.
Gabby Petito’s parents, lieutenant governor urge Utah lawmakers to pass domestic violence bill
Gabby Petito’s parents joined Utah lawmakers and Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson support bill that would mandate Utah police departments to conduct a lethality assessment protocol during domestic violence calls. The assessment targets intimate partner violence incidents.
Sheriff Jared Rigby voted out of consideration for powerful state position
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is no longer under consideration to serve as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council after a vote taken Tuesday.
kjzz.com
Lethality assessment would create standard protocol for law enforcement statewide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that would create a statewide law enforcement standard when it comes to how officers assess domestic violence situations was approved unanimously by the Utah Senate Monday, and it is on its way to the state's House of Representatives. As S.B. 177 continues...
ksl.com
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including 1 in Utah
NEW YORK — Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores, including one in Utah, as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy. These closures are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list are five buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer's flagship-brand stores across the country.
ksl.com
Assault against Utah corrections officer brings up safety concerns at new state prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns are rising over safety at the new Utah state prison after the Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate attacked an officer and sent them to the hospital. The concerns are sparking discussions on Capitol Hill, between corrections officers advocates and lawmakers. The Utah State...
ABC 4
Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills
Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students. Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors,...
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
Comments / 11