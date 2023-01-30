ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

mynewsla.com

12-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Lancaster

A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in Lancaster. Daniel Alexander “Danny” Bonczek was last seen at 7:50 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Ave K2, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which said he has a possible destination of Lake Los Angeles.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Suspected of Hitting Basketball Players, Pointing Gun at Students

A convicted felon suspected of punching several female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening other students with a gun was behind bars Friday. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case

A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Fatal Attack on Bicyclist in Dana Point

A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of a bicyclist in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Smith is accused of killing Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, about 3 p.m. Wednesday at...
DANA POINT, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.

A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect was inside a building, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Man in Anaheim in 2021

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suffers Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound During Shootout With Deputies

A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation involving a felony warrant...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD: No Sign Weapons Suspect Was Planning Mass Shooting in Hollywood

A man who allegedly made threatening comments to neighbors and staff at a Hollywood residential high-rise remained jailed Friday on charges of criminal threats and possession of illegal weapons, but police said there was no immediate indication he was planning to carry out a mass shooting. Braxton Johnson, 25, was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pomona Police Arrest Man on Gun Charge

A traffic stop in Pomona Tuesday triggered a vehicle pursuit that ended with the arrest of a 20-year-old man suspected of possessing armed a unregistered handgun. Officers on patrol along the East Holt Avenue Corridor about 10:50 a.m. spotted a vehicle in violation of several vehicle code sections and tried to pull it over, when it sped away within residential neighborhoods, said Sgt. Scott Hess of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight

A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman. Todd Tucker was aboard United Airlines Flight 1789 from Tampa, Florida Sunday, where he and Glendale Police Department Sgt. Sharon Kim had attended an emergency medical services conference.
GLENDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore

A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Another Man Charged in HB Fatal Shooting

A second man has been charged with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach in December and was expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Another Injured on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60, just east of Valley Way,...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages House in Beverly Hills

A fire damaged a house in Beverly Hills Friday, but no one was hurt, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 1000 block of Elden Way about 4:30 a.m., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. No injuries were reported, police said. Fire authorities described the 5,000-square-foot home as being...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified

A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

