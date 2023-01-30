Read full article on original website
Related
Stranger Things Writers Shut Down One Spinoff Rumor
As Eleven previously said, "Friends don't lie." Which explains why the official Twitter account for the writers' room of Stranger Things shut down a rumor that Millie Bobby Brown was slated to...
Helena Bonham Carter Doesn't Think The Crown Should Continue Into Present Day
Watch: Prince Harry Jokingly Confesses He "Fact Checks" The Crown. Tired is the head that wore the crown. While it's been over two years since Helena Bonham Carter was last seen as Princess Margaret in The Crown, she's still entitled to her opinions on the Netflix period piece. The actress recently discussed creator Peter Morgan's drama coming to an end, admitting she "should be careful" about how she answered questions regarding its season six timeline.
Pedro Pascal Recalls Forgetting He Got Cast in The Last of Us Due to Sleeping Pills
Watch: Nick Offerman Credits Wife Megan Mullally for Iconic Last of Us Cameo. This sounds like quite the nightmare. Pedro Pascal secured one of the season's most coveted roles when he got the part of Joel in The Last of Us, but there was a moment when the actor didn't even believe it himself. He just revealed the "really strange circumstance" surrounding his casting.
Malia Obama’s TV Boss Describes What It Was Like Having Her in the Swarm Writers’ Room
Malia Obama went from the White House to the writers' room. The former First Daughter joined the writing staff of the upcoming Prime Video series Swarm—co-created by Donald Glover—it was revealed in June 2021. Now, her TV bosses are revealing what it was like having the recent Harvard grad along for the ride.
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip,...
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
Swarm Creator Discusses Having Malia Obama in the Writers' Room
Malia Obama went from the White House to the writers' room. The former First Daughter joined the writing staff of the upcoming Prime Video series Swarm—co-created by Donald Glover—it was revealed...
Watch John Stamos’ Son Billy Adorably Share These “Wise Words”
Watch: Are John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Ready for Baby No. 2?. John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom. The Full House actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—on TikTok Jan. 30, where the 4-year-old was eager to show fans something new.
We Have Megan Mullally to Thank for Nick Offerman's Last of Us Role
Watch: Nick Offerman Credits Wife Megan Mullally for Iconic Last of Us Cameo. The Last of Us fans have Megan Mullally to thank for reducing them to puddles. During the Jan. 29 episode of the HBO apocalypse drama, Megan's husband Nick Offerman gave a moving performance as survivalist Bill, which left viewers emotionally wrecked.
Ed Sheeran Shares "Turbulent" Chapter in His Personal Life During Instagram Return
Watch: Ed Sheeran Reflects on Taking a Break From the Spotlight. Ed Sheeran is thinking out loud about his lack of social media activity. After being relatively quiet on Instagram, the singer, 31, returned to the platform to have an honest conversation with his followers about his absence. "Hey guys,"...
Shania Twain Reveals Her Honest Opinions on Cher, Madonna & More Icons
There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain. Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on...
How Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Filmed Outer Banks Post-Split
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline made the most of a potentially awkward situation. The stars of Netflix's Outer Banks, which returns for season three Feb. 23, announced their break-up in November...
Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”
Jessica Simpson just proved that this tea is made for spilling. The singer revealed that "a massive movie star" tried to seduce her, detailing the experience in her new short story for Amazon...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
Celebrating TV's Best Comedies With Black Stars
We've found your next TV obsession. Or, in reality, your next 11 TV binges. All month long, E! News is celebrating Black History Month, and what better time to highlight some of the Black...
We're All Alright: The Fate of That '90s Show Revealed
Just two weeks after its debut, Netflix has officially renewed That '90s Show for a second season—and you can expect even more out of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith this time around. That's because season two of the That '70s Show reboot will consist of 16 episodes, as...
QVC Host David Venable Debuts 70-Pound Weight Loss Amid Journey to Be His "Best Self"
David Venable's latest milestone deserves a happy dance. One year after beginning his health journey, the QVC host celebrated the progress he has made by sharing before and after photos of his transformation. "On February 3, 2022…I met with my doctor and we had a very direct conversation about my...
Justin Long Pens Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman will always be the master in Justin Long's eyes. The Dodgeball star marked the 9th anniversary of the Capote actor's death with an emotional tribute reflecting on the first...
Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive
Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION. And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens. Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.
You'll Be Soaring, Flying Over Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker's Romance
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker finally found what they've been looking for. The High School Musical actress and baseball player have gotten engaged after more than two years of dating, according...
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0