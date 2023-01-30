ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, VT

Related
agupdate.com

Missouri family adapts into hog production

Matt Stubblefield is adamant about the fact that he is a cattleman, not a hog farmer. But with generations of pork producers in his family, raising hogs was just a part of the farm operation. “The hog barn on my father-in-law’s property was built by his grandpa in the 1950’s...
CUBA, MO
WCAX

Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
SHELDON, VT
Cheryl E Preston

Blueberries might be an anti-aging food

Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
KPEL 96.5

Looking For Less Expensive Eggs? Buy Organic Instead of Conventional

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Things have really changed over the last couple of years. Inflation has caused grocery prices to skyrocket and prices of several items have flip-flopped in many cases. The price of eggs have become very expensive. According to CBS News, the price of eggs have soared...
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
The Guardian

Brown gold: the great American manure rush begins

On an early August afternoon at Pinnacle Dairy, a farm located near the middle of California’s long Central Valley, 1,300 Jersey cows idle in the shade of open-air barns. Above them whir fans the size of satellites, circulating a breeze as the temperature pushes 100F (38C). Underfoot, a wet layer of feces emits a thick stench that hangs in the air. Just a tad unpleasant, the smell represents a potential goldmine.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
TheDailyBeast

Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk

A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOEL 950 AM

8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves

Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
IOWA STATE
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

