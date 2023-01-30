Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Missouri family adapts into hog production
Matt Stubblefield is adamant about the fact that he is a cattleman, not a hog farmer. But with generations of pork producers in his family, raising hogs was just a part of the farm operation. “The hog barn on my father-in-law’s property was built by his grandpa in the 1950’s...
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Are Your Chickens Not Laying As Many Eggs? Here Are Some Reasons Why
With the price of eggs, it seems that more and more of my friends are turning to buying and raising chickens. If you've recently noticed your chickens aren't producing as many eggs now as they had been, there might be some things you can do to get them back to producing like they were weeks ago.
Blueberries might be an anti-aging food
Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
A Burlington Pup Visited Every Vermont Town — and Peed in Most, Too
Sophie, a 15-year-old shih tzu from Burlington, has made canine history: She's likely the first pup to have peed in nearly every town in the state — and she appears to be the first pooch to have visited each one. Stephanie Young, executive director of the 251 Club of...
Looking For Less Expensive Eggs? Buy Organic Instead of Conventional
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Things have really changed over the last couple of years. Inflation has caused grocery prices to skyrocket and prices of several items have flip-flopped in many cases. The price of eggs have become very expensive. According to CBS News, the price of eggs have soared...
Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
Brown gold: the great American manure rush begins
On an early August afternoon at Pinnacle Dairy, a farm located near the middle of California’s long Central Valley, 1,300 Jersey cows idle in the shade of open-air barns. Above them whir fans the size of satellites, circulating a breeze as the temperature pushes 100F (38C). Underfoot, a wet layer of feces emits a thick stench that hangs in the air. Just a tad unpleasant, the smell represents a potential goldmine.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
'We Have No Say': Dairy Farm Ordered to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk After Exceeding Quota Amid Soaring Dairy Prices
A dairy farm in Canada's southern Ontario region reports that it was given the order to dump 30,000 liters of milk after surpassing a designated quota regulated by the government.
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk
A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves
Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
What Is The Best Time Of Year To Plant Sunflowers?
Almost everyone loves sunflowers. These gorgeous flowers can be planted nearly anywhere that receives sun. However, planting them at an ideal time is a must.
Florida orange growers struggle to keep juice on tables after 'unprecedented setbacks' squeeze industry
Beck Brothers Citrus President Glenn Beck is "trying to survive now just for the hope of a better day" as Florida's orange supply is squeezed by freezes, diseases and hurricane damage.
KTVL
Prices continue to soar for eggs as American farmers struggle to stay in business
WASHINGTON (TND) — Prices continue to soar for eggs as Americans shell out more money at the supermarket and farmers continue to struggle nationwide. President of the National Black Farmers Association John Boyd Jr. joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Wednesday morning to discuss the future of agriculture in America.
Egg farm fire investigation in Connecticut is underway
An investigation into a blaze at an egg farm in Bozrah, Connecticut is currently ongoing, according to a statement Monday from egg producer Hillandale Farms.
