Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
How do firefighters prepare for icy water rescues?
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Water rescues after falling through ice are dangerous scenarios that firefighters need to be prepared for. So, how do they prepare?. The Bowling Green Fire Division and other first responders practice different rescue tactics, whether it's using a rope or sled, or even trying to get out of the water without help.
WANE-TV
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
13abc.com
Family shares fentanyl poisoning story to help others avoid heartache
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team is taking action to shine a light on a deadly problem on our streets: fentanyl. The newest issue is fake pills. One local mother is feeling the bottomless pain those pills can cause after her teenage son died. The hope is people take the message to heart so no one else feels the heartache they do.
Ashes stolen from car in Toledo parking lot returned Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: Hanson told WTOL 11 Thursday the ashes have been returned. He said he's happy the people who took them did the right thing. His friend will be put to rest as planned. Original story:. Waterville resident Parker Hanson is asking for the return of...
11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
athleticbusiness.com
Officials: Former Wrestling Coach Assaulted Student Who Lost Match
A former wrestling coach in Ohio has been charged in connection with an incident involving a 14-year-old wrestler at a tournament in early January. The Archbold Police Department said 28-year-old Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children, as reported by WTVG-TV on Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
WANE-TV
Allen County officers find 73-year-old woman
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After sending out a Public Safety Alert, Allen County officers announced they found the 73-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Roberta Hart was found safe. According to the original alert, officers were as looking for Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in Harlan.
Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms preparing for grand reopening
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Get ready for the long-awaited return of a popular local attraction. The Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms will reopen in spring for the first time since 2019. The Butterfly House remained closed during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A planned reopening...
One person in non-life threatening condition following a shooting in south Fort Wayne
Police responded to the intersection of Airport Expressway and Winchester Road on reports of a shooting, according to Fort Wayne Dispatch.
13abc.com
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walmart in Holland is back open after Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire there Thursday night. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire...
wlen.com
71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend
Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
WANE-TV
Man accused of shooting mom’s supposed killer enters plea deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents. Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.
wlen.com
Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital
Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
13abc.com
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
