Half Moon Bay farmworkers processing shooting as jobs resume

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Barely a week after their colleagues were fatally shot, workers were back picking mushrooms at a farm in northern California. They say they have practical and emotional reasons for such a quick return -- they need to earn a living and find strength being with people who have experienced the same trauma.
Caltrain Receives $367 Million To Finish Electrification Project

Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system. The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024...
Suspect Charged In 2021 Murder, Victim's Body Still Missing

An alleged gang member from San Jose who is already in custody was charged Tuesday with the murder of a man who went missing in 2021, police and prosecutors said. Ricardo Padilla, 34, was arrested on July 4, 2021, near Coyote Creek in San Jose in connection with a "violent crime spree" that took place from May to July of that year.
