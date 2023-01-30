Read full article on original website
When to expect rain in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next 4 days
Bay Area residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy through the end of the week.
New 369 Area Code Goes Into Effect Wednesday For Areas With 707 Numbers
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
Half Moon Bay farmworkers processing shooting as jobs resume
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Barely a week after their colleagues were fatally shot, workers were back picking mushrooms at a farm in northern California. They say they have practical and emotional reasons for such a quick return -- they need to earn a living and find strength being with people who have experienced the same trauma.
39-year-old kayaker who went missing on Tomales Bay found dead
Clinton Yoshio Koga, of Brentwood, had been fishing with friends on the day of his disappearance.
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
The debauched story of San Francisco’s most rock ‘n’ roll house, 2400 Fulton
"The biggest bag of blow I ever saw in my life."
Bay Area boy attacked by mountain lion was 'fighting for his life'
A 5-year-old was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after surviving a mountain lion attack.
San Jose Spotlight: How San Jose Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness And Crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it's time to "deliver" solutions in America's 10th largest city - starting with the overflowing trash that's plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose's 66th mayor focused on three key areas...
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
Caltrain Receives $367 Million To Finish Electrification Project
Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system. The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024...
San Jose Spotlight: Developer Accused Of Bribery Selling Former Bus Terminal In San Jose
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
San Francisco police seek man who fired 'possible blanks' in synagogue
Police are investigating the shooting and another incident in which a man brandished a gun at a theater.
San Francisco landlord explains why City View Restaurant faces eviction
City View Restaurant in San Francisco could still be evicted. The landlord shared more details on why it could happen.
Update: Chp Reopens One Lane Of Wb Highway 4 Following Fatal Traffic Collision
MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has reopened the far left lane of westbound highway 4 in Martinez at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday, as officers continue to investigate a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. The...
Arrest made in 1994 Bay Area killing of transgender woman Terrie Ladwig
An arrest has been in a 29-year-long Bay Area cold case, but the motive remains a mystery.
Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in SF's Bayview
A man was found dead on Monday with a gunshot would inside a car parked in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, officials said.
Suspect Charged In 2021 Murder, Victim's Body Still Missing
An alleged gang member from San Jose who is already in custody was charged Tuesday with the murder of a man who went missing in 2021, police and prosecutors said. Ricardo Padilla, 34, was arrested on July 4, 2021, near Coyote Creek in San Jose in connection with a "violent crime spree" that took place from May to July of that year.
