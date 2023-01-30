Read full article on original website
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Kait 8
Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a message of unity at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, the first time the annual event has been held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group. “In our politics and in our...
Kait 8
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) renews D.C. push to cap insulin costs
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - New attempts to cap rising insulin costs are making a comeback on Capitol Hill. This comes nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for a price cap in his first State of the Union address, and months after Republicans blocked part of Senator Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) legislation which would’ve capped costs for people on private insurance.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Ukraine news latest — Angry Putin planning ‘revenge’ offensive as Russia sees ‘nearly 200,000 troops’ lost in brutal war
VLADIMIR Putin is planning to launch a new "revenge" offensive in Ukraine as Russia losses near 200,000, Western intelligence claims. According to new numbers, Vladimir Putin has seen some 200,000 soldiers wounded or killed in the Ukraine war, according to a report that cited US and Western officials. Citing US...
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Kait 8
Pentagon says Chinese spy balloon now over central US as Blinken cancels visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. The cancelation came despite...
Kait 8
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.
