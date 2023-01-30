Report: 49ers' Brock Purdy Suffered a Torn UCL in NFC Championship Game

Bleak news has been reported on the injury that 49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered in the NFC championship game.

Clarity has officially been gained.

Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in the NFC championship loss to the Eagles, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Purdy is expected to be out of football activities for the next sixth months. He is currently seeking second medical opinions on his injury with surgery on the table as a means of repair and recovery.

It all makes sense now why Purdy couldn't even manage to throw simple screen passes. He never had a chance. His elbow had a torn ligament, which is a similar injury to the one Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered earlier this season. The fact that he was able to go out there despite that is a testament to his toughness.

It is also a bit wreckless of the 49ers to allow him to go back out there. I understand they had no other quarterback left once Josh Johnson went out with a concussion, but the 49ers were doomed anyways. The risk far outweighed the reward of Purdy in the game.

Either way, this is terrible news for Purdy and the 49ers after he is coming off an incredible season. Given the sixth month timeline, Purdy will not be able to participate in any offseason programs until training camp. And that is assuming he will have healed appropriately. Hopefully he finds a resolution that will get him back on track quickly.

Suddenly, Trey Lance finds himself back in the fold as the potential starter as well as the 49ers pursuing Tom Brady in free agency. Everything and anything is on the table now when it comes to the quarterback position. For yet another offseason, the 49ers will have questions about the most important role in football. Never a dull offseason when it comes to the 49ers and their quarterbacks.