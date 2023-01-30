ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

U of I victim Mogen’s family honor Maddie with tattoos. How other families pay tribute

By Emma Epperly
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDVus_0kWcc8MK00

Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face.

He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of years before.

Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were the victims found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho last fall.

In the months since the quadruple homicide, the Mogen family has become even more tight-knit, pushing out the noise of the frenzy surrounding the high-profile investigation into the killings and subsequent arrest of the man suspected to be the culprit.

Instead, the family has spent time together and received tattoos that match the one Maddie Mogen had.

Mogen and a few of her sorority sisters had received tattoos of angel wings, the symbol of Pi Beta Phi.

“It will be a bond I’ll have forever with her,” Ben Mogen said as he filled out paperwork at the tattoo shop of his friend, Deller Foutz.

The pair had been kayaking not long after Maddie’s death, when Ben Mogen shared the family’s idea to all get angel wings as a way to honor and remember Maddie Mogen.

Foutz, who owns Feel Good Ink Tattoo and Piercing in Spokane Valley, offered his shop.

On Thursday, Mogen was joined by his 72-year-old dad, Michael Mogen, and stepdad Tom Pagliasotti, 73. All three men were getting their first tattoos.

“I never thought I would get one, but this is a good cause,” Michael Mogen said.

The trio isn’t the first in the family to take the plunge. A few weeks ago, Maddie’s mother, Karen Laramie, and more than a dozen family members and friends got their wings.

“It will be one more thing that bonds us together,” Ben Mogen said.

A bit nervous, Ben Mogen pulled up his sleeve and sat down as tattooer Joey Hovaldt placed the angel wings on his arm.

Ben Mogen smiled, “I’m ready.”

“Let’s party,” Hovaldt said as he started the first wing.

A guitar solo played on the radio in the background as Hovaldt quickly inked the second wing. Less than 10 minutes later, Mogen was smiling in the mirror.

“I’m so happy with it,” he said.

Up next was Pagliasotti, who his grandchildren call “Tompa.”

“It’s not nothin’, I’ll tell you that,” he said with a chuckle at the pain of his first tattoo.

Finally, Michael Mogen took his turn.

He remembers his granddaughter as a great sport, always a light at family functions. When she met Goncalves, the girls were like two peas in a pod, dressing up all the time. Pink quickly became Maddie’s favorite color.

Like most moments with Maddie, getting her tattoo was fun, too.

A few comically big grimaces later, Michael Mogen stood up. The three men had their wings, a reminder of not only Maddie, but their strength as a family.

“I don’t know if I could do this alone right now,” Ben Mogen said. “They’re so supportive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acTmd_0kWcc8MK00
“It’ll be a bond that I’ll have with her forever,” Ben Mogen said about getting a tattoo that matches his daughter Maddie Mogen’s tattoo Thursday at Feel Good Ink in Spokane Valley. Maddie was one of four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus home in November. Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman Review

Continued memorials

The Mogen family plans to honor Maddie, whose middle name was May, each year on her birthday, May 25, with Maddie May Day.

“Maddie May lived her life spreading joy t o all who knew her,” Rachel Reiswig, her aunt, wrote of the event. “On her birthday, we i nvite yo u to carry on Maddie’s legacy and do a random act of kindness in her name.”

Participants can then share their day on social media with #MaddieMayDay .

To help with expenses related to their deaths, a joint GoFundMe for Goncalves and Mogen’s families was set up this fall. So far, it has raised more than $70,000.

The University of Idaho is selling bracelets to raise funds for the Vandal Strong memorial. The university is naming scholarships in honor of each of the students, although details are still being finalized, the school and the Mogen and Chapin families said.

The Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment has already been set up at the University of Idaho, where her family encourages people to donate. Sheldon Kernodle, Xana’s cousin, asked the public to continue to remember Kernodle after the probable cause affidavit was released earlier this month.

“Please think about our family and all the other families involved. Find ways to support them as well,” he wrote on Twitte r. “We must continue to remember the ones we lost. We have a long road ahead of us.”

A GoFundMe for Kernodle’s family has raised nearly $50,000.

There also are a variety of fundraisers, memorials, and scholarships in Chapin’s name. A GoFundMe benefiting Ethan’s brother and sister has raised more than $56,000. The three were triplets.

Chapin’s parents are working with Priest Lake Memorial Gardens to create a memorial for Ethan this spring. Donations in his memory are welcome.

Sigma Chi, where Chapin was a member, created a scholarship in his name that has raised over $116,000.

Hoop for the Valley was recently founded in Chapin’s name to help coach kids interested in basketball throughout the Skagit Valley. Tulip Valley Farms , where Chapin worked, is honoring him with a mix of yellow and white tulips called Ethan’s Smile, which will be available this spring.

To remember all four students, Jessie Frost, a longtime friend of Maddie Mogen’s mother, worked with TaraStiches to create hoodies to remember each student and the four of them together. All proceeds will go to the families.

Each hoodie has angel wings, just like Maddie’s tattoo, with the student’s initial in the center.

Mogen’s, of course, is pink.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepointpress.org

Devastation Hits the University of Idaho

Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
MOSCOW, ID
lehsoracle.com

Idaho murders: Gruesome quadruple homicide shocks the public

After returning home from a late night out, four University of Idaho college students were murdered in their home.The murder was committed in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were victims of the horrific crime. However, two residents of the King Road residence survived, Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke. Speculations around the brutal stabbing began almost immediately, and only worsened as police withheld information regarding the investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Vegas woman arrested for trying to smother patient at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — A 54-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested in Lewiston after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), officers reported to the facility around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 2 for what was initially reported as a battery. The suspect, Sandra McCarty, was reportedly on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth before nurses intervened. McCarty had left the scene before police arrived.
LEWISTON, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed

November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
MOSCOW, ID
lhsmagpie.com

Tragic Loss at University of Idaho

Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Tribe taking over investigation after skull, other bones found during excavation

LEWISTON—The Nez Perce Tribe will take over the handling of human remains found Wednesday near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist's findings, the remains are potentially ancestral remains. The Nez Perce Tribe will continue handling the case and decision-making on...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Nez Perce County Man Arrested For Allegedly Injuring Pregnant Woman

LEWISTON, ID – A 38-year-old Nez Perce County man was arrested on January 28th after he allegedly seriously injured a pregnant woman during a domestic altercation. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Daniel E. Mitchell was charged with Domestic Battery in the Presence of Children, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Felony Injury to Children and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects

LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman police searching for alcohol thief

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Cause of Lewiston power outage was equipment failure

On Wednesday morning, 8,234 Avista customers on the east side of Lewiston lost power at approximately 5:55 a.m. Most customers were without power for 5 minutes or less, according to Avista Communications Manager, David Vowels. All remaining customers' power was restored by 6:45 a.m. For residents who experienced the power...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night

CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
CLARKSTON, WA
KREM2

WSU student found dead in dorm identified

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University (WSU) student was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22. The student was identified as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins confirmed that a student died over the weekend at WSU. Jenkins could not release the cause of death but said any assumptions are premature.
PULLMAN, WA
104.3 WOW Country

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
283
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy