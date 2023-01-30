ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs Drop in NBA Power Rankings: ‘Not Going to Be Easy,’ Says Coach Kidd

By Jeremy Brener
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TIWc_0kWcc3wh00

The Dallas Mavericks have lost seven of their last 10 games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The Dallas Mavericks are entering a crucial part of their schedule, perhaps the worst time possible for a Luka Dončić injury.

Dončić left Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a toe injury and did not play Saturday in a loss against the Utah Jazz .

By losing three of four games last week, the Mavericks dropped three spots in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated from No. 11 to 14.

"Dallas missed Luka Dončić dearly last week," SI writes . "The league’s second-leading scorer went for 41 points and 15 rebounds in a one-point loss to the Wizards. Dončić left early the following game against the Suns with a toe injury after just three minutes played, and Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up to score 36 points in a gutsy road win.

“He nearly matched that output over the weekend with 35 against Utah, but it wasn’t enough with Dončić still sidelined for the eight-point defeat. The Mavericks, 3–7 over their last 10, currently hold a play-in spot in the West."

Dončić is questionable for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons at home, which should act as a bounce-back game for the Mavs if all goes well. Then, the Mavs host the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday before heading out to the Bay Area for a Western Conference Finals rematch against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. That game will be the first of a brutal five-game road trip for Dallas.

“It’s not an easy [upcoming] schedule,” coach Jason Kidd said. “We play most of them on the road, so this gives us an opportunity to improve our road record, but it’s not going to be easy. And then health. We would like to get healthy here before the [All-Star] break so that we can start fully healthy and ready to go after the break.”

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks ? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

NHL Legend Dies

One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy