Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski Could Be Open to Return in 2023

By Caleb Skinner
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMXtU_0kWcbrad00

Former Buccaneers' tight end, Rob Gronkowski, could be open to a 2023 return according to reports.

The back-and-forth with Rob Gronkowski about whether or not he will remain retired or make a return to football has been an everlasting roller coaster.

Recently, news developed that Gronk had conversations about returning to the NFL. Gronk admitted that he had conversations with the Buccaneers' front office about a potential return to Tampa Bay, but nothing ever materialized from that. He also went on record stating that he was close to joining the Buffalo Bills at a point this season, but ultimately nothing came of that either.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Has Harsh Reaction to Former Patriots Teammate

Now, heading into the NFL offseason, Gronkowski may be looking at a return for the 2023 season according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Gronkowski has been adamant that he is retired from football for good, but he continues to flirt around with the idea of a comeback. An important noteworthy factor to his return is the decision from Tom Brady on whether or not he will continue to play himself.

Brady is a free agent this offseason and has a number of options available to him. If the Buccaneers can somehow convince him to come back one would think that that could entice Gronk to come back out of retirement and rejoin the Bucs for the right price.

READ MORE: Bucs Asking OC Candidates Specific Questions Surrounding Tom Brady and 2023

Gronk could also come back to play for another NFL team, but it is hard to imagine that happening as he has made his career playing along his best friend in Brady. Now 34 years of age, the time that Gronk has left to play at a high level is dwindling. Following along with the Gronkowski football drama has been exciting and will definitely be something to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses into training camp.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason.

Comments / 3

Neets Otte
3d ago

im so tired of hearing about what Gronk is going to do. love him but every year its about what hes going to do. who cares. does he feel a need to be in the limelight? i believe so. either ---- or get off the pot!

Page Six

Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Receives Interesting Offer From The Patriots

Robert Kraft has some ideas for TB12. Tom Brady officially retired from football on Wednesday morning. This was a massive announcement that completely shook the football world to its core. Of course, this is one of those things that was expected. Overall, Brady had played 23 seasons in the NFL and was 45 years old. Moreover, his play declined this past year, which meant that retirement was probably the best thing to do for his legacy. Either way, Brady will now get to go down as the greatest football player ever.
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses his future as a broadcaster

Many people thought that Tom Brady was going to keep playing in 2023 and were therefore surprised by his Wednesday announcement that he is retiring. Perhaps had everyone listened to what Brady said on his most recent podcast about broadcasting, they wouldn’t have been so surprised. Brady spoke about broadcasting during the Monday episode of... The post Tom Brady addresses his future as a broadcaster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
Yardbarker

Jordan Poyer highlights Dolphins' potential free-agent signings

Positional needs for Miami Dolphins: RT, Interior OL, S, CB, TE, RB. The Dolphins have -$22,876,176 in effective cap space for 2023, which could increase to as much as $89,105,536 under the maximum restructure allowed. Much of the Dolphins' roster is set for the future after recent extensions. In the...
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady makes huge announcement about his future

For the second time in as many offseasons, Tom Brady has announced he is retiring from playing in the NFL. Only this time, the seven-time Super Bowl champion insists he is not going to change his mind. Brady shared an emotional video on social media Wednesday in which he said he is “retiring for good.”... The post Tom Brady makes huge announcement about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top Coach

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
TAMPA, FL
prosportsextra.com

Vic Fangio Makes Final Decision On Dolphins Offer

Vic Fangio has decided to accept the Miami Dolphins offer to become their new defensive coordinator after speaking with multiple teams, according to report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fangio will officially join the Miami Dolphins coaching staff after the Super Bowl, so he finish out the season in his...
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
