Rob Gronkowski Could Be Open to Return in 2023

Former Buccaneers' tight end, Rob Gronkowski, could be open to a 2023 return according to reports.

The back-and-forth with Rob Gronkowski about whether or not he will remain retired or make a return to football has been an everlasting roller coaster.

Recently, news developed that Gronk had conversations about returning to the NFL. Gronk admitted that he had conversations with the Buccaneers' front office about a potential return to Tampa Bay, but nothing ever materialized from that. He also went on record stating that he was close to joining the Buffalo Bills at a point this season, but ultimately nothing came of that either.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Has Harsh Reaction to Former Patriots Teammate

Now, heading into the NFL offseason, Gronkowski may be looking at a return for the 2023 season according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Gronkowski has been adamant that he is retired from football for good, but he continues to flirt around with the idea of a comeback. An important noteworthy factor to his return is the decision from Tom Brady on whether or not he will continue to play himself.

Brady is a free agent this offseason and has a number of options available to him. If the Buccaneers can somehow convince him to come back one would think that that could entice Gronk to come back out of retirement and rejoin the Bucs for the right price.

READ MORE: Bucs Asking OC Candidates Specific Questions Surrounding Tom Brady and 2023

Gronk could also come back to play for another NFL team, but it is hard to imagine that happening as he has made his career playing along his best friend in Brady. Now 34 years of age, the time that Gronk has left to play at a high level is dwindling. Following along with the Gronkowski football drama has been exciting and will definitely be something to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses into training camp.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook