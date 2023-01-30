ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Obituary: Roslyn ‘Roz’ Croatman

Roslyn “Roz” Croatman, a longtime resident of Montclair who taught at the college level for more than 20 years, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 23, 2023, at Crane’s Mill skilled nursing facility in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Croatman was born in Brooklyn in...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair’s growth mindset needs to change (Letter to the Editor)

The Oxford Dictionary defines gentrification as “the process whereby the character of a poor area is changed by wealthier people moving in, improving housing and attracting new businesses, typically displacing current inhabitants in the process.” This is exactly what is happening in Montclair, and it is being promoted and supported by a supermajority of our Township Council.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Many thanks to Bullock School students (Letter to the Editor)

On Jan. 16, the residents of South End Gardens (senior community) in Montclair were recipients of the Charles H. Bullock School’s Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day project. Children and their parents delivered bags of toiletries and a full lunch to us seniors. The building was not at its best, as it is in the middle of renovations. The hallway walls were without the yet-to-be-delivered wallpaper and may have appeared fairly bleak to the families. However, the children’s joy and enthusiasm – plus the tasty lunch – enlivened everyone’s spirits and put the “light” to the phrase “Have a Great Day!”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Residents rang in the Lunar New Year at MAM

Dragons, lions and rabbits took over the Montclair Art Museum last Saturday, Jan. 28, as AAPI Montclair, in partnership with other local organizations, hosted its second Lunar New Year celebration. Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian cultures and commemorates the start of the new year on the Lunar...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Put me squarely on the side of not trying to silence women (Town Square)

Right now several attorneys are cringing reading this. But the most powerful force guiding me is my gut, informed by 43 years of an incredible life experience. I promised myself I would not let being in office change who I was or how I operated. After the military kicked me out of basic training for admitting I was gay, I spent the next decade pursuing the reversal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell." I've survived conversion therapy, being beaten and bullied; I've taken on the U.S. military and elected officials at every level of government. As long as I trust my gut and be the man my parents raised me to be, I can sleep at night.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Suspect arrested in Temple Ner Tamid attack

Stitching together video evidence and a photo of a license plate, law enforcement officials have arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him in the attack on Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday night, Feb. 1.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Montclair Local

Clergy, community share support for Temple Ner Tamid

Two days after a man hurled a Molotov cocktail at the main entrance of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, the Montclair community continues to share support for the Temple’s congregation and make connections between the attack and other recent instances of hate in the country. Ner Tamid's congregation includes...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Outdated school attendance policy (Letter to the Editor)

As a parent of children in the Montclair school system, I have become aware of an apparently pre-pandemic, outdated attendance policy that is thrust upon local school districts by the state. Parents are encouraged to keep their children home when the children are sick, to avoid transmitting their illness to...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

