Obituary: Roslyn ‘Roz’ Croatman
Roslyn “Roz” Croatman, a longtime resident of Montclair who taught at the college level for more than 20 years, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 23, 2023, at Crane’s Mill skilled nursing facility in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Croatman was born in Brooklyn in...
Friends of Howe House partner with local art school for fundraiser
The James Howe House crossed artistic mediums on Friday, Jan. 27, at One River School of Art and Design. Friends of the Howe House and the school held a fundraiser in support of the preservation effort. Ticket holders were greeted with soft music and refreshments at the door. In addition...
Montclair’s Aminah Toler has an irresistible urge to help her neighbors
Aminah Toler wears many hats. She’s a founding member of Montclair Mutual Aid and a member of Friends of the Howe House, and she partners with PTAs in town to support students. Some call her “Ms. Montclair” because she is so involved. Though Toler rejects the title,...
Montclair’s growth mindset needs to change (Letter to the Editor)
The Oxford Dictionary defines gentrification as “the process whereby the character of a poor area is changed by wealthier people moving in, improving housing and attracting new businesses, typically displacing current inhabitants in the process.” This is exactly what is happening in Montclair, and it is being promoted and supported by a supermajority of our Township Council.
Howe House fundraiser at One River School draws out artistic talents
The James Howe House became the subject of artwork on Friday, Jan. 27, at One River School of Art and Design, as the organization Friends of the Howe House and the school held a fundraiser in support of preserving the homestead. Ticket holders were greeted with soft music and refreshments...
Many thanks to Bullock School students (Letter to the Editor)
On Jan. 16, the residents of South End Gardens (senior community) in Montclair were recipients of the Charles H. Bullock School’s Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day project. Children and their parents delivered bags of toiletries and a full lunch to us seniors. The building was not at its best, as it is in the middle of renovations. The hallway walls were without the yet-to-be-delivered wallpaper and may have appeared fairly bleak to the families. However, the children’s joy and enthusiasm – plus the tasty lunch – enlivened everyone’s spirits and put the “light” to the phrase “Have a Great Day!”
Suspect in attack on Bloomfield synagogue makes first court appearance
A Clifton man who was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the firebombing attack on Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday made his first appearance in federal court Thursday, facing a charge of “attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.”. The man, Nicholas Malindretros,...
Residents rang in the Lunar New Year at MAM
Dragons, lions and rabbits took over the Montclair Art Museum last Saturday, Jan. 28, as AAPI Montclair, in partnership with other local organizations, hosted its second Lunar New Year celebration. Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian cultures and commemorates the start of the new year on the Lunar...
Put me squarely on the side of not trying to silence women (Town Square)
Right now several attorneys are cringing reading this. But the most powerful force guiding me is my gut, informed by 43 years of an incredible life experience. I promised myself I would not let being in office change who I was or how I operated. After the military kicked me out of basic training for admitting I was gay, I spent the next decade pursuing the reversal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell." I've survived conversion therapy, being beaten and bullied; I've taken on the U.S. military and elected officials at every level of government. As long as I trust my gut and be the man my parents raised me to be, I can sleep at night.
Bolster Montclair’s social services, not police (Letter to the Editor)
While listening to NPR’s “All Things Considered” (npr.org/transcripts/1152140576) show on police reform after the Tyre Nichols case, the interviewee Phillip Atiba Goff, CEO of the Center for Policing Equity and professor of psychology at Yale University, said that the No.1 recommendation for police reform is USE POLICE FOR LESS.
Suspect arrested in Temple Ner Tamid attack
Stitching together video evidence and a photo of a license plate, law enforcement officials have arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him in the attack on Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday night, Feb. 1.
Clergy, community share support for Temple Ner Tamid
Two days after a man hurled a Molotov cocktail at the main entrance of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, the Montclair community continues to share support for the Temple’s congregation and make connections between the attack and other recent instances of hate in the country. Ner Tamid's congregation includes...
Immaculate Conception girls basketball downs Payne Tech in county tourney opener
The Immaculate Conception girls basketball team showed why it is the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, and now the Lions are looking to pin a first loss on another team. Immaculate took care of 16th-seeded Payne Tech on Jan. 28 in an easy 77-33 victory...
Murphy visits Temple Ner Tamid in show of support after Sunday attack
Two days after a man, his face mostly obscured by a ski mask, hurled a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, Gov. Phil Murphy visited the place of worship to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community. Ner Tamid's congregation includes 540 families, with...
Montclair school district to offer grief education training to staff and caregivers
The Montclair Board of Education has approved grief education training for school staff and caregivers, a response to students and parents who’d told the board the district lacked grief support. A contract with Imagine, a Center for Coping with Loss, approved by the board at its Jan. 23 meeting,...
Montclair Kimberley Academy names Terkowski new girls head soccer coach
Montclair Kimberley is going to have a new girls head soccer coach on the sidelines come this fall. Luke Terkowski, a longtime club soccer coach, takes over for Jordan Raper, who has coached either the Montclair Kimberley boys or girls soccer teams over the past 15 years. "Coach Terkowski’s short-...
Bloomfield synagogue attacked with Molotov cocktail, police say
A man, his face mostly obscured by a ski mask, hurled a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield in an early morning attack on Sunday, Jan. 29, before fleeing the scene, the Bloomfield Police Department said. There were no reports of injury and the...
Outdated school attendance policy (Letter to the Editor)
As a parent of children in the Montclair school system, I have become aware of an apparently pre-pandemic, outdated attendance policy that is thrust upon local school districts by the state. Parents are encouraged to keep their children home when the children are sick, to avoid transmitting their illness to...
Montclair council should allow for phone-in public comment (Letter to the Editor)
The Montclair Township Council is considering several important issues, including the town budget, the proposed accessory dwelling unit (ADU) ordinance and the Lackawanna redevelopment plan. But public comment continues to be closed to phone-in participation and to be restricted to those who can attend the meetings in person. This amounts...
Holidays without homework could be on the way for Montclair students
Montclair students are one step closer to worry-free holiday breaks. On Monday, the Montclair Board of Education passed a first reading of an amended homework policy that would liberate students at all levels in the district from having to complete school assignments while on vacation breaks. The action comes following...
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
