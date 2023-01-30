Will Eagles DB K'Von Wallace Represent Clemson in Super Bowl LVII?

The former Clemson safety was ejected from Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers so it's unknown if K'Von Wallace will be further disciplined by the NFL. As of now, he's set to play in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of now, Philadelphia Eagles defensive back K'Von Wallace is expected to represent Clemson as the lone Tiger on the field for Super Bowl LVII.

Why as of now? Because the former Clemson safety was ejected from Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers for fighting with offensive lineman Trent Williams.

Wallace was in a middle of a pile during a chippy game when Williams grabbed him and slammed Wallace to the ground. Wallace bounced up and continued to be involved in the melee. Both players were assessed personal foul penalties and kicked out of the game.

It's unclear if the NFL will take further action and discipline the involved parties more after players ran onto the field and took part in the scrum.

So, for now, Wallace is expected to participate against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. inside State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The word coming out of that game is that the ejections were determined by the officiating crew and not the breaking of a league-wide policy, so Wallace could be fine to play. He may face a fine from the NFL for his actions, though.

The Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7 on Sunday to win the conference title and advance to the final game. Wallace recorded one tackle against the Niners.

Former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross is on the Kansas City injured reserve list, so he won't be playing in the game.

Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

