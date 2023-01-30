Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Missing rappers identified: Wayne County medical examiner confirms bodies found in abandoned apartment
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner said it has confirmed the remains found in an abandoned apartment building to be those of three missing rappers last seen in Highland Park. The examiner confirmed to FOX 2 on Friday that the remains of Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens,...
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks found “multiple bodies” Thursday at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
Missing rappers update: Person of interest in custody, rat infestation slows police at abandoned building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Late Thursday night, police said they found three bodies that are believed to be three rappers missing since a Detroit gig they were set to perform at was canceled. But it's going to take some time to confirm their identities and police said the condition of the building is a factor.
downriversundaytimes.com
Men crashed pickup with stolen pallets
WYANDOTTE — Two men who attempted to flee police officers at 2:03 a.m. Jan. 23 near Fort and Vinewood streets while driving a pickup dangerously overfilled with wooden pallets, eventually lost control and crashed into a light pole in Detroit. The 16- and 20-year-old Detroit men led police on...
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
fox2detroit.com
Former Westland cop not guilty of punching and strangling ex while driving
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sebastian Iavasile, a former police officer in Westland, was found not guilty on all charges of domestic violence that were filed against him after his now ex-girlfriend said he punched and strangled her while they were driving home from a wedding reception. Iavasile had just...
fox2detroit.com
Bodies believed to be rappers missing from Detroit found in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three bodies found in Highland Park on Thursday are believed to be rappers missing since a Detroit gig they were set to perform at was canceled nearly two weeks ago. Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, are rappers who were...
fox2detroit.com
'The court finally got it': Repeat suspect remanded to jail, charged with attacking 2 women on bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting suspect who was out on bond has been charged with domestic violence. The man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and her mother while out on a reduced bond. Torrion Hudson was back in court Friday for another arraignment. Afterwards Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath,...
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Bodies believed to be missing Detroit rappers found in rat-infested vacant apartment building
The investigation has been slowed inside the building due to the conditions, according to Michigan State Police. MSP and other departments are at the scene of an apartment at Log Cabin and McNichols at the Highland Park-Detroit border.
fox2detroit.com
Second juvenile charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Detroit hotel
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A second juvenile has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit teen, who was found with a wound in his chest at a hotel. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office said it had charged a 16-year-old male in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on Dec. 31.
Detroit News
Suspect sought in January double shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a January shooting that left two people wounded. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 while driving in a Dodge Journey near Joy and Grand River on the city's west side, the police department said in a statement.
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit police departments targeted in ransomware attacks
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple Wayne County police agencies were targeted on Friday in a ransomware attack but were able to thwart a data breach thanks to quick actions. The details of what agencies were impacted and when by a cyberattack are still emerging, but Wyandotte Police Lt. Neil Hunter said they noticed a lot of phishing emails this week sent to officers and city workers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman
DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Hiding bad cops can burn a whole city
Nothing burned in America this time around, thankfully. Maybe Memphis stayed peaceful because authorities there took swift action against a sinister gang of cops who apparently beat a handcuffed man to death simply because they were upset. City leaders, to their credit, did not hide behind legal gobbledygook and tortured contractual considerations.
Detroit News
Suspect charged in death of man found on Detroit freeway
A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man found dead last week near a Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Rayquin Desean Patrick, 22, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on first-degree murder and felony firearms charges, records show. He stood...
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
