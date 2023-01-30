Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
Black ice and freezing fog: Latest DFW ice forecast with dangerous driving conditions Friday
DALLAS — All winter weather warnings have expired for North Texas. Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is still impacting areas of North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area through Friday morning. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday; roads still icy in spots
DALLAS - The Ice Storm Warning that was in effect for most of North Texas expired Thursday morning. Temperatures are rising and should be above freezing for most by midday. The FOX 4 Weather team said temperatures did not drop as much as expected overnight and the rain continued to fall. So, there are still patches of ice on the roads.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 3 early morning forecast
Roads refroze overnight leading to a concerning morning for travel. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews takes a look at the current conditions and lets you know when things will start to look better.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Roads refreeze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions
Ice that refroze on the roads overnight led to several fatal crashes and lots of traffic backups across North Texas Friday morning. Drivers said they thought it would safe venturing out, but even though it seemed like the worst of this winter weather was behind us, many roadways were still iced over.
fox4news.com
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon
The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Restaurants reopen after closing for freeze
DALLAS - As North Texas begins to thaw out from what feels like a never-ending storm, many restaurants and businesses are beginning to open back up. Joe Leo's Fine Tex Mex located off of Fitzhugh in Dallas had been closed since Monday night. The popular eatery reopened at 3 p.m. Thursday.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws
FORT WORTH, Texas - After being stuck at home for three days, people were ready to get out of the house. More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. "Only thing I can say is everything‘s okay right now," said Maria Alvarran as she was shopping for...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions
DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Power outages possible as ice builds across North Texas
Power crews across North Texas are expecting to stay busy on Wednesday as a buildup of ice could cause issues with power lines and take down tree branches. Steady freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon and night. "The risk today and tonight is for increasing ice-related hazards," said...
fox4news.com
Weather prompts urgent need for blood donations in North Texas
DALLAS - Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross are in desperate need of blood donations to help replenish the local supply. Both are urging Texans to help North Texas patients waiting for life-saving transfusions. Carter said the winter storm forced it to close its donations centers and postpone blood...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Flights getting back on track after icy weather, TSA asks travelers to arrive early
DALLAS - Flights into and out of Dallas are getting back on track as North Texas tries to thaw out. FlightAware.com reports DFW Airport has only 13 cancelations for Friday, but more than 80 flights are delayed. Love Field has just three cancelations. Southwest and American Airlines each have a...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Oncor crews working to restore power to thousands
DALLAS - The ice is still making it difficult for crews to restore power for thousands of customers. Henderson County, southeast of Dallas, has about 1,800 outages as of 7 a.m. Friday morning. That’s the most in North Texas. Tarrant County is down to only about 800 outages and...
fox4news.com
Dallas side streets, neighborhood street remain icy
In Dallas, there was a visible improvement to most main roadways and highways. But some side streets, and especially neighborhood streets, remained extremely icy and will stay that way overnight.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Ice Storm Warning for Dallas-Fort Worth brings more traffic, infrastructure concerns
DALLAS - Roads across North Texas remain in rough shape thanks to winter weather. And some will probably get worse Wednesday with more wintry precipitation in the forecast. Counties in the northern and western parts of the FOX 4 viewing area are under an Ice Storm Warning through Thursday morning. That now includes Tarrant, Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties.
WFAA
Dallas winter storm: Stunning downtown drone footage
Downtown Dallas looked like a snow globe -- but it was just ice and sleet. Here's a drone look via Marc Istook.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas cities report hundreds of crashes on icy roads
DALLAS - First responders in North Texas saw hundreds of major crashes on icy roads Tuesday. They are urging people to stay home if possible to stay safe on Wednesday. The city of Dallas said that between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 286 motor vehicle accidents.
At least three people killed on icy DFW freeways overnight
At least two people have died on the icy freeways this morning. It’s been a long time since we have seen so many collisions in Dallas Fort Worth, more than two dozen at one point overnight. It began around midnight
