ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws

DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 3 early morning forecast

Roads refroze overnight leading to a concerning morning for travel. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews takes a look at the current conditions and lets you know when things will start to look better.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon

The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Restaurants reopen after closing for freeze

DALLAS - As North Texas begins to thaw out from what feels like a never-ending storm, many restaurants and businesses are beginning to open back up. Joe Leo's Fine Tex Mex located off of Fitzhugh in Dallas had been closed since Monday night. The popular eatery reopened at 3 p.m. Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws

FORT WORTH, Texas - After being stuck at home for three days, people were ready to get out of the house. More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. "Only thing I can say is everything‘s okay right now," said Maria Alvarran as she was shopping for...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions

DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Power outages possible as ice builds across North Texas

Power crews across North Texas are expecting to stay busy on Wednesday as a buildup of ice could cause issues with power lines and take down tree branches. Steady freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon and night. "The risk today and tonight is for increasing ice-related hazards," said...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Weather prompts urgent need for blood donations in North Texas

DALLAS - Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross are in desperate need of blood donations to help replenish the local supply. Both are urging Texans to help North Texas patients waiting for life-saving transfusions. Carter said the winter storm forced it to close its donations centers and postpone blood...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Ice Storm Warning for Dallas-Fort Worth brings more traffic, infrastructure concerns

DALLAS - Roads across North Texas remain in rough shape thanks to winter weather. And some will probably get worse Wednesday with more wintry precipitation in the forecast. Counties in the northern and western parts of the FOX 4 viewing area are under an Ice Storm Warning through Thursday morning. That now includes Tarrant, Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: North Texas cities report hundreds of crashes on icy roads

DALLAS - First responders in North Texas saw hundreds of major crashes on icy roads Tuesday. They are urging people to stay home if possible to stay safe on Wednesday. The city of Dallas said that between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 286 motor vehicle accidents.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy