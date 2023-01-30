ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

2 found shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bitter cold Friday but a quick turnaround ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman critical after shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes

For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD arrest man with guns, drugs, and a glock switch in chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an investigation in which four guns, a Glock switch, narcotics and stolen property from a robbery were all recovered after a chase. Donnie Fisher was arrested on Thursday for the possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of a machine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 convicted in nationwide scheme involving Indianapolis car lots

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were convicted of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering after a nationwide bankruptcy scheme that involved Indianapolis car lots, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Following a six-day trial, a federal jury found 47-year-old Brian Fenner, of Indianapolis, and 63-year-old Dennis Birkley, of Wisconsin, guilty...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Purdue jacket and blue jeans. Davis was last driving a gray 2016 Buick Enclave with Indiana license plate 125NDU.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning lane and make an unsafe lane change. The trooper turned on his lights to signal a traffic stop but the Hyundai reportedly sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy is a hot spot for bed bugs; What can you do to prevent them?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

January wrap-up, looking ahead to February

January wrapped up with an average temperature of 37.1° making January 2023 the 9th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4" of rainfall, totaling 3.97". That's 0.85" above normal for the month of January! cbs4indy.com/weather. January wrap-up, looking ahead to February. January wrapped up with an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD makes arrest after rash of shootings on Mount Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder

INDIANAPOLIS — When IMPD officers arrested Jermerrell Hubbard with a gun at the Carlton Apartments last Thursday, just six days after he was placed on probation for pleading guilty to a felony marijuana charge, their first instinct was to charge him with Level 5 Felony of Unlawful Carry of a handgun due to a previous felony conviction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets.
KOKOMO, IN

