cbs4indy.com
2 found shot on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a...
cbs4indy.com
Bitter cold Friday but a quick turnaround ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Woman critical after shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog.
cbs4indy.com
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigates more than 20 homicides in January for only second time in recent history
INDIANAPOLIS — The year 2023 has gotten off to a violent start in Indianapolis. In January, IMPD was called to investigate a homicide every 36 hours. Over the first 31 days of the year, IMPD reported there were 21 total homicide victims in the city. That is the second...
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting
cbs4indy.com
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrest man with guns, drugs, and a glock switch in chase
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an investigation in which four guns, a Glock switch, narcotics and stolen property from a robbery were all recovered after a chase. Donnie Fisher was arrested on Thursday for the possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of a machine...
cbs4indy.com
2 convicted in nationwide scheme involving Indianapolis car lots
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were convicted of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering after a nationwide bankruptcy scheme that involved Indianapolis car lots, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Following a six-day trial, a federal jury found 47-year-old Brian Fenner, of Indianapolis, and 63-year-old Dennis Birkley, of Wisconsin, guilty...
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Purdue jacket and blue jeans. Davis was last driving a gray 2016 Buick Enclave with Indiana license plate 125NDU.
cbs4indy.com
1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after reported break-in
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were sent to the 1300 block of W. 26th Street (near N. Harding Street) just after 4:05 a.m. in reference to a person shot.
cbs4indy.com
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
cbs4indy.com
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning lane and make an unsafe lane change. The trooper turned on his lights to signal a traffic stop but the Hyundai reportedly sped away.
cbs4indy.com
Indy mother shot to death after answering door, found by 9-year-old daughter, per family
cbs4indy.com
Indy is a hot spot for bed bugs; What can you do to prevent them?
cbs4indy.com
January wrap-up, looking ahead to February
January wrapped up with an average temperature of 37.1° making January 2023 the 9th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4" of rainfall, totaling 3.97". That's 0.85" above normal for the month of January! cbs4indy.com/weather. January wrap-up, looking ahead to February. January wrapped up with an...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD makes arrest after rash of shootings on Mount Street
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder
INDIANAPOLIS — When IMPD officers arrested Jermerrell Hubbard with a gun at the Carlton Apartments last Thursday, just six days after he was placed on probation for pleading guilty to a felony marijuana charge, their first instinct was to charge him with Level 5 Felony of Unlawful Carry of a handgun due to a previous felony conviction.
cbs4indy.com
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets.
