FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfmynews2.com
Maya Angelou's niece debuts African hair exhibit in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The niece of civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, is highlighting the history of hair in a new Triad exhibit. Rosa Johnson is getting to the root of representation with a showcase called, Straw into Gold. It features unique, stylistic hair braiding designs with elaborate beadwork. We...
wfmynews2.com
Bull riding death: Friends remember Denim Bradshaw
People who knew 14-year-old Denim Bradshaw share their memories of him. The teen bull rider died when he was bucked off during a rodeo in Stokes County.
wfmynews2.com
Foster parent shares why she does it
The Guilford County Department of Social Services is temporarily housing some foster children in office spaces. They say it’s because of a foster parent shortage.
wfmynews2.com
Desperate need for foster parents in North Carolina
Guilford County is in desperate need of foster parents. Some children are having to stay in the DSS office building just so they aren’t on the streets.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
wfmynews2.com
New I.M.P.A.C.T units help get to 9-1-1 emergencies faster than ever
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Emergency Services began the Interagency Medical Provider Assessment and Care Team (I.M.P.A.C.T) program in September of 2022. What started as a pilot has started to develop into a part of the everyday emergency response team here in Guilford County. You may wonder, what are...
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting
Daryl Rice Jr. died Sunday after a shooting on North Liberty Street. He played baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs.
wfmynews2.com
Freeway Drive crashes have Reidsville neighbors concerned
Reidsville police are cracking down on drivers breaking the laws of the road. Four teenagers and an adult were just injured in a wreck.
wfmynews2.com
Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Marathon gas station on Randleman Road was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police. Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. A man with a gun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. He...
wfmynews2.com
Missing North Carolina man's remains found in concrete-filled 55-gallon barrel
SANFORD, N.C. — The search for a missing North Carolina man that began in late December has come to a heartbreaking and disturbing end with the discovery of a barrel in the woods. The Lee County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that deputies conducted a property search...
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County DSS moves foster children into office building
Guilford County DSS doesn’t have enough beds for kids with higher-level needs. Some teens had to temporarily move into an office building.
wfmynews2.com
Shots fired during Pleasant Garden standoff
Guilford County deputies said they were trying to take Vance Britt into custody when he fired shots at officers and barricaded himself. He's now in custody.
wfmynews2.com
Two wrong-way drivers reported on same stretch of Asheboro highway in a week
On Jan. 24, a viewer shared a video of a wrong-way driver on I-73 in Asheboro, thankfully there was no crash. One week later, a 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way c.
