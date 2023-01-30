ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

wfmynews2.com

Maya Angelou's niece debuts African hair exhibit in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The niece of civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, is highlighting the history of hair in a new Triad exhibit. Rosa Johnson is getting to the root of representation with a showcase called, Straw into Gold. It features unique, stylistic hair braiding designs with elaborate beadwork. We...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

New I.M.P.A.C.T units help get to 9-1-1 emergencies faster than ever

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Emergency Services began the Interagency Medical Provider Assessment and Care Team (I.M.P.A.C.T) program in September of 2022. What started as a pilot has started to develop into a part of the everyday emergency response team here in Guilford County. You may wonder, what are...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Marathon gas station on Randleman Road was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police. Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. A man with a gun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. He...
GREENSBORO, NC

