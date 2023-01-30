ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwbchicago.com

An 80-year-old recovering from surgery fought and shot a home invader on the Northwest Side, prosecutors say

Chicago — An 80-year-old man recovering from prostate surgery fought and shot a home invader who broke into his Chicago home this week, leaving the 13-time felon in critical condition, officials said. The tenacious octogenarian also fired a shot that left a graze wound on a second home invader’s head. Prosecutors said the victim did not know the offenders.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect

CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found fatally shot inside crashed car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 43-year-old man was found inside a crashed car on Chicago's West Side fatally shot Friday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle that struck a parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Austin. He was transported to Mount...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer

CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
ZION, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO - An Aurora man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Giovanni Adams, 32, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and killed. One person was killed and...
AURORA, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Taft High School student honored for fighting off dog stabber

A 15-year-old Taft High School student was honored for her courage and bravery after she fought off an assailant who stabbed her chihuahua several times while she was walking on Dec. 26 near West Irving Park Road and Normandy Avenue. The 12-year-old dog “Bebe” received emergency veterinary care sand survived...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
