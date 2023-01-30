Read full article on original website
Llano Cemetery hosting 2nd Annual ‘Four Chaplains Memorial’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday. “The Four Chaplains” are also known as the “Immortal Chaplains,” were four World War Two Chaplains who died rescuing citizens and military personnel from the S.S. Dorchester. The memorial...
West Texas A&M football brings on seven local stars for national signing day
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -”We started in our backyard, and I believe that we got some really good West Texas players,....”. Under new leadership of head coach Josh Lynn, the West Texas A&M football program picked up a strong recruiting class for national signing day including seven local stars from the Texas Panhandle.
Potter County constable hosting birthday fundraiser to fund Estrada Scholarship
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Constable is hosting a “Sole-cialite Birthday fundraiser” to fund the Estrada Scholarship. The Scholarship was established in 2017 to help out local high school graduates and adults with Higher education expenses. The event will take place on February 4, from 7...
VIDEO: WT will pay tuition of 1 student from Pampa and White Deer
VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history. Video: City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th,...
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
Amarillo Public Library is hosting free consultations for income tax preparation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services to provide free income tax preparations to those who qualify. Appointments must be made in advance in order to meet with a PCS counselor. You must bring your identification, social security cards, this year’s tax documents, and last year’s tax return.
United Way announcing ‘Day of Caring’ submission for event in April
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way has announced their annual “Day Of Caring” event for April. This is a communit effort led by volunteers that helps with cleaning, landscaping, painting and more. If you have a project that you would like to complete, the deadline to submit...
Reservations available for Ogallala Commons workshop Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ogallala Commons is taking reservations for a workshop about Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day. The event will go over how playa wetlands can play a severe role in future of water in that area, along with information about playa ecosystems and restoration options, while also providing a catered lunch.
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance
VIDEO: Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries. Updated:...
West Texas A&M basketball teams pick up a pair of wins in return home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M basketball teams picked up a pair of wins on Thursday night against UT - Permian Basin. This was the first game back home for the Buffs and Lady Buffs since January 14th after a lengthy four-game road trip for each team. The...
Stream the Amarillo High vs Tascosa basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Amarillo High vs Tascosa basketball games here. The games are scheduled for Friday, February 3. To stream the girls Amarillo High vs Tascosa game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Amarillo High vs Tascosa game...
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
Stream the Tascosa vs Plainview soccer games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Plainview soccer games. The games will be scheduled on Saturday, February 4. To stream the girls Tascosa vs Plainview soccer game at 12 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Tascosa vs Plainview soccer game at...
Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of mobile vaccine clinics for COVID-19 starts this Sunday. New research shows that long COVID-19 conditions can last for months and sometimes even longer. Symptoms of long COVID-19 include, extreme fatigue, tiredness, difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating, headaches, sleep problems,...
Potter County Detention Center echos need for state mental health hospital
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Detention Center is currently holding 25 inmates who are waiting to be admitted to a state mental health hospital. “25 people that are mental health consumers and the treatment needs to go to the state because they’re better equipped for that,” said Cpt. Steven White, jail administrator for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “We can help them with what we have but the state hospital is more conducive for them.”
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to the non-profit, ‘Homeless Heroes’. The land is on Willow Creek between Vinewood St. and the Potter County Fire Station 5. The plan is to build a tiny home village...
Amarillo VA housing homeless Veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA housed around 72 homeless Veterans in 2022 through the HUD-VASH program. The Amarillo VA partnered with the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Veteran Assisted Supportive Housing. The HUD-VASH program will provide rental assistance, case management and clinical services to homeless Veterans...
Crews working between Western Street, Southwest 34th and on Bolton Street Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.
