Riverton, WY

Wolves and Tigers Collect 628 Pints of Blood

GREEN RIVER — The combined blood drive challenge between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School came to a close on Thursday evening during the high school basketball games in Green River. Green River won the blood drive last year, not only beating Rock Springs but also...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Bartlett Lands With Black Hills State University

Green River High School senior Kyler Bartlett will be wearing a similar shade of green next season when he straps up for his first college football game. On Wednesday afternoon, Bartlett committed to continue his football career at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. He follows in his father and step brother’s footsteps as the next collegiate athlete in the family.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Mary Lou Lavery (December 19, 1928 – January 28, 2023)

Mary Lou Lavery, 94, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wyoming for 70 years and former resident of Valentine, Nebraska. Mary Lou was born December 19, 1928 in Carroll, Nebraska; the daughter of David J. Thomas...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wedding Announcement: Litz and Richmond

Jeremy & Amber Litz would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Mariahn Litz to Brodie Richmond, son of Amber Norton & husband Tyler of Rock Springs, WY. Mariahn is also the granddaughter of Kenny Brown, Rock Springs, WY & Brenda Brown & Nick Demas of Lake Havasu, AZ, Ray Litz & wife Janice of Lexington, Ohio & the late Debra Litz.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
John Warner (September 19, 1951 – January 29, 2023)

John Warner, 71, passed away January 29, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was born on September 19, 1951 in Oakland, California, the son of Philip M. Warner Sr. and Veronica Curran. John graduated from Skyline High School with the class of 1969. He worked in construction...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Jeanette Davis (March 4, 1955 – January 29, 2023)

Jeanette Davis, 67, passed away January 29, 2023 at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston, WY. She was born on March 4, 1955 in Hoboken, New Jersey, the daughter of William (Bill) Henderson and Gloria Henderson(Welch). She graduated from Valley High School in Las Vegas, NV with the class of 1973.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Mostly Sunny With a High Near 29

A mainly dry today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Windy conditions will be found from Jeffrey City through Casper and in the Cody Foothills. Some light snow will return to the west tonight, with a more substantial snow for later Sunday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly sunny,...
CASPER, WY
RSHS Future Business Leaders of America to Host Clothing Drive

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is hosting a community clothing drive next week and are asking residents for help. FBLA Advisor Jordan Erspamer said the RSHS FLBA decided to participate in the statewide community service project. All FBLA chapters...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Dorris Allee Northcutt (October 10, 1923 – January 28, 2023)

Dorris Allee Northcutt, 99, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY. She was born October 10, 1923, in Crockett, Texas, the daughter of Clifton and Gertie Allee. After her mother’s passing, when Dorris was 2 years old, she was raised by her grandparents, John Wesley and Amzie Knox. This family included Johnny, Edna and Lillian, whom she called brother and sisters.
RIVERTON, WY
Fremont County Arrests: February 3, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency. Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Free Career Training Starts Soon for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!. Get ready to work in one of the nation’s most in-demand job markets with competitive wages and local routes. You’ll learn to drive trucks with experienced and supportive trainers followed by a job placement that...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 1, – February 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Bomb threat at White Mountain Mall yesterday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 1, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a 911 call stating that there was a bomb at the White Mountain Mall. Officers from Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) contacted mall security and as a precaution mall management decided to evacuate the mall.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Water Line Break Causes Detour in Downtown Green River

GREEN RIVER — A water line break on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River has forced a detour on the downtown main street. The break, which occurred overnight, is currently being repaired and water shutoff is isolated to the block in front of the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Drivers should be aware that a detour around the block is in effect. City crews will be working on the break most of the day.
GREEN RIVER, WY
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY

