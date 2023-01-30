Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect arrested after crashing following a high-speed chase in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - Reports of shots fired at a home leads to a high-speed chase outside Bexar County and ends with one man in custody. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Southeast Bexar County when deputies got a call about shots being fired at a home after some sort of argument.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Officer arrested for driving intoxicated Thursday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty San Antonio Police Officer was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Gabriel Flores was arrested near the 1500 block of IH 10 West around midnight Thursday. Police say that officers conducted a traffic stop on Flores'...
foxsanantonio.com
Human smuggler crashes vehicle onto Texas Highway during high-speed pursuit
Two human smugglers, both under the age of 16, crashed during a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Frio County, Texas. A 15-year-old smuggler led troopers on a car chase Wednesday but due to wet road conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a 12-year-old passenger, who...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Chief's SUV burglarized, ballistic vest stolen
SAN ANTONIO - Even the San Antonio Police are not immune to being burglarized. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect shoots family member twice on front lawn following an argument
SAN ANTONIO - A family fight leads to one man being shot and another on the run. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a home off Villa Del Sol near U.S. Highway 90 on the West Side. Police said it started with two men fighting earlier in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot victim twice then later flagged down officer claiming self defense, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man he claims he killed in self defense. Kameron Hunter Johns, 24, was charged on Wednesday with murder. According to the arrest report, Johns flagged an officer down just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 15...
Texas Teen Kills Man In Drive-Thru Because He 'Kept Asking For Money'
The suspect said he "felt very disrespected."
foxsanantonio.com
Good Samaritan put his life at risk to extinguish flames during fiery wreck
SAN ANTONIO - Kenneth Ramirez thought he was doing a free routine battery check for a customer at Advanced Auto Parts on North General McMullen Drive. But Fox San Antonio’s Ryan Wolf helped set up the fake maintenance checkup as part of a CASH FOR KINDNESS surprise. “How are...
foxsanantonio.com
Officer shoots pit bull in self defense after being bitten during attack
SAN ANTONIO - A family disturbance call ends with an officer shooting a dog in self defense. The incident started just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to the La Quinta Inn off South PanAm Expressway on the South Side. Police said they received a report that a...
foxsanantonio.com
One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday
PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler accident temporarily shut down I-35 South near Von Ormy
SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-35 South near the Von Ormy Road exit. Police said that the driver of the big rig was stuck between a...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder tried to stage crime scene as self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested after he flagged down a police officer and said he killed a man in self-defense, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Kameron Hunter Johns was booked on Wednesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. According to...
KSAT 12
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
foxsanantonio.com
Slick roads causes rollover accident near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man walked away with just a minor head wound after his car rolled over on the slick roads late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. along Interstate 35 South near the South Alamo Street. Police said he was driving when he lost control and...
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
KSAT 12
1 person hospitalized after house fire on city’s South Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was sent to an area hospital following a house fire on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East...
foxsanantonio.com
Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
foxsanantonio.com
Loaded guns, counterfeit bills, drugs lead to three people arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department executed an arrest warrant for one person but found more than what they expected upon arrival. Deputies were going to the 4000 block of Fortuna Place on January 18th to execute an arrest warrant for Jesus De La Cruz, 18, on San Antonio's West Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Jurors find Andre McDonald guilty of manslaughter; not guilty of murder
SAN ANTONIO - A stunning verdict in the murder trial of Andre McDonald late Friday afternoon. The Air Force Major found not guilty of murdering his wife Andreen, whose body was found dumped in a field back in 2019. Instead, the jury chose to convict him on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
KSAT 12
Interstate 10 in Hill Country reopens following 18-wheeler pileup, multiple rollovers
SAN ANTONIO – Interstate 10 at the Kimble-Kerr county line has reopened following a pileup involving multiple 18-wheelers on Tuesday morning. Kerrville police said the westbound lanes of I-10 in the area are open, though traffic is moving slowly. Deputies in Kimble, Kerr and Kendall counties have dealt with...
