San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Human smuggler crashes vehicle onto Texas Highway during high-speed pursuit

Two human smugglers, both under the age of 16, crashed during a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Frio County, Texas. A 15-year-old smuggler led troopers on a car chase Wednesday but due to wet road conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a 12-year-old passenger, who...
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Police Chief's SUV burglarized, ballistic vest stolen

SAN ANTONIO - Even the San Antonio Police are not immune to being burglarized. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday

PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
PEARSALL, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Slick roads causes rollover accident near Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A man walked away with just a minor head wound after his car rolled over on the slick roads late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. along Interstate 35 South near the South Alamo Street. Police said he was driving when he lost control and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Loaded guns, counterfeit bills, drugs lead to three people arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department executed an arrest warrant for one person but found more than what they expected upon arrival. Deputies were going to the 4000 block of Fortuna Place on January 18th to execute an arrest warrant for Jesus De La Cruz, 18, on San Antonio's West Side.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

