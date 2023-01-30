ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

KFDA

Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: WT will pay tuition of 1 student from Pampa and White Deer

VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history. Video: City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard. The presentation will display the 13 Folds of the Flag presented by The Volleys for Veterans. They provide the Military Honor Guard service for deceased Veterans.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of mobile vaccine clinics for COVID-19 starts this Sunday. New research shows that long COVID-19 conditions can last for months and sometimes even longer. Symptoms of long COVID-19 include, extreme fatigue, tiredness, difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating, headaches, sleep problems,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews working between Western Street, Southwest 34th and on Bolton Street Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Llano Cemetery hosting 2nd Annual ‘Four Chaplains Memorial’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday. "The Four Chaplains" are also known as the "Immortal Chaplains," were four World War Two Chaplains who died rescuing citizens and military personnel from the S.S. Dorchester.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: 6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats

VIDEO: Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday. VIDEO: Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries. VIDEO: Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

West Texas A&M football brings on seven local stars for national signing day

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -"We started in our backyard, and I believe that we got some really good West Texas players,....". Under new leadership of head coach Josh Lynn, the West Texas A&M football program picked up a strong recruiting class for national signing day including seven local stars from the Texas Panhandle.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Potter County Detention Center echos need for state mental health hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Detention Center is currently holding 25 inmates who are waiting to be admitted to a state mental health hospital. “25 people that are mental health consumers and the treatment needs to go to the state because they’re better equipped for that,” said Cpt. Steven White, jail administrator for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “We can help them with what we have but the state hospital is more conducive for them.”
POTTER COUNTY, TX

