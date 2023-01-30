Read full article on original website
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Daniel and Nuvia Zambrano grew up just two blocks away from each other in the same town in Mexico, but only met when they both ended up in Amarillo. That in itself is a good news story for another day. It’s Daniel’s love of the guitar at the forefront of this story.
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
KFDA
VIDEO: WT will pay tuition of 1 student from Pampa and White Deer
VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history. Video: City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th,...
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard. The presentation will display the 13 Folds of the Flag presented by The Volleys for Veterans. They provide the Military Honor Guard service for deceased Veterans. The...
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
abc7amarillo.com
Curry County first responder killed in 3 vehicle crash; 5 injured, including 2 kids
Lea County, NM — A Curry County first responder was killed in a three vehicle crash that injured five people, including two kids. According to New Mexico State Police, Melinda Kay Shaw, 58, of Melrose, New Mexico was killed Saturday night when the driver of the pickup she was riding in tried to cross US 82 in Lea County and was hit by two SUVs.
KFDA
Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of mobile vaccine clinics for COVID-19 starts this Sunday. New research shows that long COVID-19 conditions can last for months and sometimes even longer. Symptoms of long COVID-19 include, extreme fatigue, tiredness, difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating, headaches, sleep problems,...
KFDA
Crews working between Western Street, Southwest 34th and on Bolton Street Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
KFDA
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
KFDA
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
KFDA
Llano Cemetery hosting 2nd Annual ‘Four Chaplains Memorial’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday. “The Four Chaplains” are also known as the “Immortal Chaplains,” were four World War Two Chaplains who died rescuing citizens and military personnel from the S.S. Dorchester. The memorial...
abc7amarillo.com
Retired Pampa business manager running for Amarillo City Council Place 1
Another name has joined the growing list of candidates gunning for a seat on the Amarillo City Council, Ray White. Ray White is the second to file for City Council Place 1. White currently lives in Amarillo and has called it home for 35-years. He has been retired for the last 9 of those years.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
Amarillo’s Leftwoods “Lost The Battle,” Is Looking For New Home
Recently, I wrote about a series of posts of Facebook from Leftwoods in Amarillo. The posts painted a dire picture of the situation of the live music venue on 6th Street. Yesterday, a new update was posted. Leftwoods "lost the battle," and is looking for a new home. The Slowly...
KFDA
VIDEO: 6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats
VIDEO: Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday. VIDEO: Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries. VIDEO: Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5. Updated: 10 hours ago. VIDEO: ‘If they can hear it, why...
KFDA
West Texas A&M football brings on seven local stars for national signing day
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -”We started in our backyard, and I believe that we got some really good West Texas players,....”. Under new leadership of head coach Josh Lynn, the West Texas A&M football program picked up a strong recruiting class for national signing day including seven local stars from the Texas Panhandle.
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
KFDA
Potter County Detention Center echos need for state mental health hospital
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Detention Center is currently holding 25 inmates who are waiting to be admitted to a state mental health hospital. “25 people that are mental health consumers and the treatment needs to go to the state because they’re better equipped for that,” said Cpt. Steven White, jail administrator for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “We can help them with what we have but the state hospital is more conducive for them.”
KFDA
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to the non-profit, ‘Homeless Heroes’. The land is on Willow Creek between Vinewood St. and the Potter County Fire Station 5. The plan is to build a tiny home village...
