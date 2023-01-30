Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again
As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
KAAL-TV
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to give GOP response to Biden address
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week as the GOP seeks to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz signs bill establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill on Friday morning establishing Juneteenth as an official state holiday. “Juneteenth is an important opportunity for communities across the state and nation to celebrate freedom, recognize the history and contributions of Black Americans, and recommit to building a more just and equitable society for everyone.” said Governor Walz. “Creating Juneteenth as a state holiday is a long overdue celebration of independence.”
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked
The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.
KAAL-TV
Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated spending talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep budget cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
KAAL-TV
Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is playing host to former President Bill Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, the first piece of legislation that the 42nd president signed into law after taking office in 1993. Biden and Clinton will take part...
KAAL-TV
FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without turning up any classified documents, the latest turn in an extraordinary series of searches of his and his predecessor’s properties. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials...
KAAL-TV
Possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley to visit Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate will soon be coming to Iowa. According to ABC News, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce her run for president in the coming weeks. Last week, Haley tweeted a “special announcement” will be coming on Feb. 15 and that it’s “going to be a Great Day in South Carolina.”
KAAL-TV
U.S. Senator Tina Smith to visit Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – On Friday, U.S. Senator Tina Smith is going to visit Rochester and host three events. Her first stop is to announce the $2 million federal funding for the new downtown district energy system at the Rochester Art Center. The second event will be at the...
KAAL-TV
Text of the Federal Reserve’s policy statement Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:. Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated. Russia’s...
KAAL-TV
Feds say cyberattack caused suicide helpline’s outage
WASHINGTON (AP) — A cyberattack caused a nearly daylong outage of the nation’s new 988 mental health helpline late last year, federal officials told The Associated Press Friday. Lawmakers are now calling for the federal agency that oversees the program to prevent future attacks. “On December 1, the...
KAAL-TV
Former Arkansas lawmaker sentenced to 46 months in prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas lawmaker who admitted to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes and filing a false income tax return was sentenced Friday to nearly four years in federal prison. Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to filing a false...
Comments / 0