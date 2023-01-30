White House: President Biden to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 as US adjusts to living with virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: President Biden to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 as US adjusts to living with virus.
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: President Biden to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 as US adjusts to living with virus.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0