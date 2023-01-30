ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last

MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Man accused of stealing more than 100 key fobs from Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've arrested a man from Miami after he is suspected of stealing dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said detectives began an investigation in late 2021, when an...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans

MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
MIAMI, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Complex

Miami Mayor Unveils Black History Month-Themed Police Cruiser

Miami police are catching heat over a newly revealed cruiser design intended to commemorate Black History Month. According to WSVN, the vehicle debuted on Thursday outside the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum in the Overtown neighborhood. Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales helped unveil the cruiser, which was wrapped in Pan-African colors, Black Power fists, and an outline of the African continent.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy