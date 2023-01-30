Read full article on original website
Florida Student Arrested After Video Shows Him Beating Up 9-Year-Old Girl
The mother was shocked the school bus driver or aide didn't intervene.
Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last
MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
Click10.com
Homestead mother pressing charges after third grade daughter beaten on school bus
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida mother says she is pressing charges against the children who were captured on camera beating her 9-year-old daughter on the school bus. The mother says her daughter is a third grade student at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead. “I got sent the...
WSVN-TV
Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video, pictures show arrest of ex-NBA star accused of punching daughter at Brickell Key condo
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police body camera video and crime scene pictures captured the arrest of former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire after he allegedly punched his teenage daughter, leading to a battery charge that has since been dropped. The bodycam footage shows the 6-foot-10 former player as he was walked...
WSVN-TV
Teacher hit by student during classroom brawl at North Miami Senior High School
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher took a hard fall after getting caught in the middle of some campus chaos. The incident happened when students began fighting in a classroom, and cellphone video showed a glimpse of it all. The teacher was thrown to the ground, and school officials...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
NBC Miami
Woman on Trial for Alleged 2012 Murder-for-Hire Killing of Ex-Boyfriend in Cutler Bay
More than a decade after a man was found murdered in a Cutler Bay neighborhood, the trial of his ex-girlfriend accused of hiring a man to carry out the killing was underway. Dianelis de la Caridad-Fonseca, now 33, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the July 2012 killing of 25-year-old Richard Vasallo.
WSVN-TV
Broward, Miami-Dade officers searching for suspects in 2 separate shootings on I-95
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place on Interstate 95 that led to road closures. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Sample Road in Pompano Beach after dispatchers received a call about a shooting, at around 3:15 a.m., Thursday.
Click10.com
3rd girl arrested for Broward High brawl as principal threatens discipline to students who filmed
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A third teenager has been arrested for her role in a brutal fight between students at West Broward High School. The beating was caught on camera. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents stating that those who recorded the fight would also face consequences.
cbs12.com
Man accused of stealing more than 100 key fobs from Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've arrested a man from Miami after he is suspected of stealing dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said detectives began an investigation in late 2021, when an...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies save woman who drove car into canal in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s deputies dove into danger after a woman drove her car into a canal. The incident happened on Christmas Eve when temperatures in South Florida dropped to the 40s. But that didn’t stop deputies from rushing to the rescue. A witness described...
Boca Raton Man Tries To Avoid, But Kills, Hollywood Man Illegally Crossing Street
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man tried to avoid a pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard OUTSIDE of a crosswalk, but ended up striking and killing the man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Julio Aristy of Lake Oak Way in Boca […]
WSVN-TV
BCPS Superintendent Cartwright negotiates $365K separation agreement with school board
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools officials have reached a deal on the outgoing superintendent’s exit. Both sides have negotiated the financial terms for Dr. Vickie Cartwright’s separation agreement, officials said Thursday. The deal includes payments for 20 weeks of unused vacation and sick time,...
Click10.com
‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home. Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s...
Click10.com
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans
MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
WSVN-TV
After release of bodycam video, BSO deputies describe rescue of woman who drove car into North Lauderdale canal
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam video of a Christmas Eve rescue captured the tense moments when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies dove into a canal to help a woman who had intentionally driven her car into the water. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the three deputies involved...
Click10.com
Miami police chief calls veteran sergeant ‘disgruntled’ after harsh retirement message
MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Chief spoke on Tuesday about a longtime sergeant’s shocking retirement message. Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales called 33-year veteran Sgt. Madelin Garcia “a disgruntled employee.”. “After having twenty years behind a desk, she was told, ‘your position is needed in...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
Complex
Miami Mayor Unveils Black History Month-Themed Police Cruiser
Miami police are catching heat over a newly revealed cruiser design intended to commemorate Black History Month. According to WSVN, the vehicle debuted on Thursday outside the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum in the Overtown neighborhood. Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales helped unveil the cruiser, which was wrapped in Pan-African colors, Black Power fists, and an outline of the African continent.
